American Horror Story Pays Tribute to The Many Faces of Sarah Paulson

From their ten-season-plus collaboration on FX's American Horror Story to One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest prequel series Ratched premiering on Netflix this week, Sarah Paulson (Glass, Mrs. America) and Ryan Murphy (The Politician) are two people whose names have become creatively entwined, with more still to come. Paulson is already confirmed for the tenth season of AHS and will (at minimum) direct an episode of spinoff series American Horror Stories (though we're still hoping for a "Coven"-themed episode). Outside of the "AHS-verse," Paulson is also returning to the series that earned her serious critical and awards season attention: Impeachment: American Crime Story.

In honor of their long-time collaboration (as well as how lucrative that collaboration has proven for the company), FX Networks released a compilation video honoring the many faces she's work over the course of the long-running horror anthology series.

Previously, Murphy posted an image of sand dunes on a beach with the caption, "American Horror Story. Clue." Considering the imagery and the location of Provincetown, Massachusetts, being utilized for filming on the upcoming season, we're going with the story being based around (or including) the "Lady in the Dunes": the name was given to the body of an unidentified woman discovered in July 1974. Though efforts were made in 1980, 2000, and 2013, to learn the victim's true identity (as well as the identity of her killer) remains unknown. Then in late August, Murphy posted an image of a set of sharpened teeth with the news that production on the tenth season would begin in October. Could the set of sharpened jaws be teasing a water-based menace? Possibly killer mermaids?

While Murphy's show (and fans) will suffer temporarily, that wasn't his major concern: "So, yeah, I had four or five things that were impacted. That doesn't bother me. What I'm trying to do is make sure that my cast and crew hear from me and feel taken care of and know that there's someplace they can turn, because it's a dark time and a scary time for so many people. I just want to make sure all my people feel safe." Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the cast reveal video above confirmed that AHS alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin is set to join the franchise's universe for the first time.