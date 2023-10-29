Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Review

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End S01E08 "Frieren the Slayer" Unleashed

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End S01E08 "Frieren the Slayer" shows that true courage means stepping up no matter how scared you may be.

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, "Frieren the Slayer," shows courage goes beyond being fearless but more like still stepping up despite how scared we might be of what is ahead. The last episode showed us how truly barbaric and sick the demons really are and how easily they toy with humans' emotions simply by using words like mom and dad. This week shows they do not stop at anything for their bloodlust. Seems like they are not bit on keeping pretense going for too long if something falls out of place, no stress.

Well, the little Demon dude, Draht, who went to visit Frieren last week, seemed not to take her advice and still went ahead and pulled a move to behead the Mage. But c'mon, our Frieren is too old, and this Demon seems to be a baby still, Frieren manages to kill him quickly, not even letting him speak. However, after realizing he had already beheaded a soldier, she takes off. She does not manage to make it very far without Fern realizing who she is, but Frieren explains why, and this is now in Fern and Stark's hands. I feel bad for the boy; he is still shaking after the encounter with the demons earlier. Though it was very sweet for Frieren to remind them they are stronger than they think.

Things escalate quickly, and Granat, the city's Graf, quickly surrounds Lügner regarding the missing demon and what transpired in the dungeons. I must add, Granat was pretty quick to read the situation correctly, unfortunately Lügner did not care about the misstep, and the scene turned into a bloodbath which he confessed to be overjoyed by, but what else did we expect after Frieren explained to us about a demon's true nature… messed up, eh? Anyway, Lügner manages to injure Granat and take him hostage in hopes of getting an answer about taking the barrier down for Aura.

Stark and Fern wander directly into the mansion to get this over and done with. Stark quickly finds Granat, who compliments the boy on being courageous after noticing he is shaking like a leaf, but still trying to help no matter how scared he is. However, Lügner and the little demon girl find him and corner them. Stark actually puts up a bit of a fight and gets to create an opening for Fern to attack. It was pretty great to see them work together and manage to save Granat, even if they had to retrieve them. I wish they would have fought a bit more, but yay for little victories. While trying to heal, Lügner remembers who Fern reminded him of – Frieren the Slayer, who had killed more Demons in her time than anyone else and refers to the mage as a genius.

I really enjoyed this episode of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End and getting to see this badass side of Frieren. Turns out she is deadlier than I imagined, I thought it was mostly simple spells, but Frieren has been keeping a deadly secret inside. I love it. Right after, we also see her heading to the edge of the town, where she meets Aura and her army face-to-face. I am excited to see where things are leading with Frieren and her new party of heroes. I cannot wait to see her unleash hell on these demons.

