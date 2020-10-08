American Horror Story: Ryan Murphy Celebrates Horrifying the World

When it comes to Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story, our thoughts as of late have been focused on the delayed-but-expected-to-begin-production-soon tenth season of the series as well as FX on Hulu's upcoming spinoff series American Horror Stories. But we're taking a break from Sarah Paulson teasing us with thoughts of aliens (!?!) for a look back at the previous nine seasons and the recent honor that was bestowed upon them. Working with leading television content data company Parrot Analytics, Guinness World Records added a TV section to The Guinness World Records 2021 Edition that explores fan discovery and viewership stats for history-making television shows across genres such as comedy, digital originals, reality, and Sci-Fi.

Any guesses as to which series took the belt for most popular horror television series worldwide? Murphy was honored to hear the news, taking to social media to share the news (and promise "a blow out" when the series crosses the 10th season finish line.

Since we're already here discussing the American Horror Story universe anyway, let's look back at what we know so far- starting with Murphy posting an image of sand dunes on a beach with the caption, "American Horror Story. Clue." Considering the imagery and the location of Provincetown, Massachusetts, being utilized for filming on the upcoming season, we're going with the story being based around (or including) the "Lady in the Dunes": the name was given to the body of an unidentified woman discovered in July 1974. Though efforts were made in 1980, 2000, and 2013, to learn the victim's true identity (as well as the identity of her killer) remains unknown. Then in late August, Murphy posted an image of a set of sharpened teeth with the news that production on the tenth season would begin in October. Could the set of sharpened jaws be teasing a water-based menace? Possibly killer mermaids?

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the cast reveal video above confirmed that AHS alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin is set to join the franchise's universe for the first time. Over the weekend, FX Networks released a new teaser for their upcoming programming titled "The Ride" (below) that offered AHS fans their first teaser for American Horror Stories- with the ominous line: "Times may have changed, but the nature of evil has not."