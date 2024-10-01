Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: American Horror Story, ryan murphy

American Horror Story: Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters for Season 13?

Ryan Murphy confirmed in an interview that he was "talking" with Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters about American Horror Story Season 13.

Between "Monsters," Doctor Odyssey, "American Sports Story," American Horror Stories, and the numerous other projects that are either on their way or in development from Ryan Murphy and Murphy Productions, fans aren't exactly lacking in "Murphy goodness." But when there will always be something about American Horror Story that gets their attention the most – and Murphy has given us every reason to get excited. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Murphy was asked about the status of American Horror Story 13 (Season 13) – and that's when Murphy dropped some big news. "You know, that's an interesting question. I was talking to Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters about that the other day, so maybe sooner than you think," Murphy responded (probably knowing that he would be blowing minds with that response). Sarah Paulson's and Evan Peters' final appearances in the long-running horror anthology was Season 10: Double Feature ("Red Tide"/"Death Valley")

Ryan Murphy's Non-American Horror Story Horror Series: Grotesquerie

FX's Grotesquerie revolves around a series of heinous crimes that have unsettled a small community. Detective Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash-Betts) feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone—or something—is taunting her. At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care, and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond), a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian. Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.

The 10-episode season stars Emmy Award-winner Niecy Nash-Betts as Detective Lois Tryon, Emmy Award-winner Courtney B. Vance as Marshall Tryon, Emmy Award-nominee Lesley Manville as Nurse Redd, Tony Award-nominee Micaela Diamond as Sister Megan, Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Father Charlie, Raven Goodwin as Merritt Tryon, and Travis Kelce in a still-undisclosed role.

"I don't know what's started. I can't put my finger on it. But it's different now. There's been a shift. It's like something's opening up in the world. A kind of hole to the center of nothingness. What I saw today, they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene. You say, 'Well, hon, evil has always existed.' And cite some statistic about how the world's getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror, never been a better time to be alive…" Nash-Betts says in the voiceover. "Come back. It's not getting better. And I keep needing to hear your answers because something's happening around us, and nobody sees but me," the voiceover concludes with a great cliffhanger. Here's a look back at the teaser released by Murphy Productions & FX Networks for Grotesquerie that caught everyone off-guard:

