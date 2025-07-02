Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: harry potter, Tamashii Nations

Lord Voldemort is Resurrected with New Harry Potter S.H.Figuarts

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter returns to Tamashii Nations as they unveil new magical S.H.Figuarts figures

Article Summary Lord Voldemort returns in a new S.H.Figuarts figure inspired by Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

The 5.9” collectible features a fabric cloak, swappable heads, extra hands, a wand, and magic effects.

Combine with Goblet of Fire Harry Potter S.H.Figuarts to recreate iconic Wizarding World duel scenes.

Available for pre-order at $149.99, with a planned release date of January 2026 from Tamashii Nations.

The resurrection of Lord Voldemort in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is one of the most chilling and pivotal moments in the entire film series. Taking place in the graveyard of Little Hangleton, this scene marks the return of the Dark Lord in full physical form after years as a spectral presence. Using dark magic, Peter Pettigrew conducts a sinister ritual involving bone from Voldemort's father, flesh from his servant, and Harry's blood. Harry Potter finds himself tricked into entering the graveyard after the final challenge of the Tri-Wizard Tournament. Now, Lord Voldemort is coming to life as Tamashii Nations debuts their new Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire S.H.Figuarts figure.

Standing 5.9" tall, Voldemort features an impressive head sculpt, fabric cloak, swappable hands, an extra head, a magic wand, and a magic effect. The magic effect does combine with the recently revealed Goblet of Fire Harry Potter S.H.Figuarts to create a powerful scene between the two. This disinter figure is nicely crafted and will make a great addition to any Wizarding World collection. The Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire S.H.Figuarts Lord Voldemort is priced at $149.99, and pre-orders are live with a January 2026 release.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire S.H.Figuarts Lord Voldemort

"The ultimate dark wizard, Lord Voldemort, from the movie Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, is now available at S.H.Figuarts! Wearing a wired cloth garment, the figure can be freely posed in a variety of poses. The clothing is made of cloth with wire inside, allowing for a wide range of action poses. The facial parts are digitally painted by Tamashii to realistically reproduce the texture of the skin and detailed shading. A magic wand and magic effects are included, allowing you to recreate scenes from the movie. Pair it with the separately sold S.H.Figuarts Harry Potter (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire) to recreate powerful battle scenes!"

Box Contents

Lord Voldemort figure

4 Pairs of interchangeable hands

2 Interchangeable heads

Magic wand

Magic effect parts set

Pedestals for magic effect parts

