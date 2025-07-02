Posted in: Games, Kojima Productions, Music, Video Games | Tagged: Death Stranding 2

Death Stranding: Strands Of Harmony World Tour Announces New Guests

Death Stranding: Strands Of Harmony World Tour have announced two guest performers who will join the tour at specific dates

Article Summary Death Stranding: Strands of Harmony World Tour announces guest stars for select 2025-2026 dates worldwide.

Composer Ludvig Forssell and singer Jenny Plant to appear at specific concerts with live performances.

Tour features orchestral renditions from Death Stranding, including music by Low Roar and Woodkid.

VIP packages offer exclusive meet & greets with guests and unique merchandise for dedicated fans.

The new concert series Death Stranding: Strands of Harmony has revealed a couple of the guests who will join the orchestral performances starting in November. Organizers confirmed two names and some dates for both, as they will invite Ludvig Forssell (the composer for both game soundtracks), and Jenny Plant (the singer for "BB's Theme"). We have the full rundown of the dates from the team with annotations of when they will be performing.

Death Stranding: Strands Of Harmony World Tour

Award-winning composer Ludvig Forssell, known for his acclaimed scores for both Death Stranding and Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, and Jenny Plant, the iconic voice behind "BB's Theme", are the first two guests confirmed to join select dates on the tour, offering fans unique opportunities for meet & greets, as well as live performances. The Death Stranding Strands of Harmony World Tour marks the first official concert tour for the critically acclaimed series, and will allow fans to experience an immersive musical journey, celebrating the profound world of Death Stranding through an orchestral performance featuring songs by Low Roar, Woodkid, Ludvig Forssell, and other notable artists. A limited number of VIP packages will be available for select concerts, offering an enhanced experience. Each package will include:



Admission to a post-concert Meet & Greet with the featured guest artists, including autograph and photo opportunities.

An exclusive merchandise item, not available for purchase elsewhere, which will be announced at a later date.

Stay tuned for additional guest announcements. Throughout its global run, the Death Stranding Strands of Harmony World Tour will welcome more special guests at select dates, including beloved figures from Kojima Productions and the Death Stranding universe. Tour Dates & Guest Appearances at a Glance:

November 8, 2025: Sydney *

November 16, 2025: London *^

London November 22, 2025: Los Angeles *

Los Angeles November 28, 2025: Shanghai *

Shanghai November 30, 2025: Bangkok *

Bangkok December 2, 2025: Singapore *

Singapore December 6, 2025: Seoul *

Seoul December 13, 2025: Newark

Newark January 15, 2026: Berlin *^

Berlin January 17, 2026: Paris *^

Paris January 18, 2026: Milan *^

Milan January 19, 2026: Milan *^

Milan February 4, 2026: Seattle *

Seattle February 7, 2026: Chicago *

Chicago February 23, 2026: Yokohama *

Yokohama February 28, 2026: Osaka *

Osaka March 7, 2026: Austin *

Austin March 9, 2026: Boston *

Boston March 26, 2026: Montreal *

Montreal March 28, 2026: Toronto *

* Ludvig Forssell (in attendance at the show and the M&G)

^ Jenny Plant (performing at the show and attending the M&G)



