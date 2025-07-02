Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: harry potter, Tamashii Nations

Harry Potter Casts a Spell with New Goblet of Fire S.H.Figuarts

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter returns to Tamashii Nations as they unveil new magical S.H.Figuarts figures

Article Summary Harry Potter returns in S.H.Figuarts form, inspired by Goblet of Fire and the thrilling Triwizard Tournament.

The figure stands 5.51” tall, featuring Harry’s signature Gryffindor outfit and detailed digital facial printing.

Includes swappable faces, hair, hands, magic wand, Tri-Wizard Cup, and magical effect parts for epic display.

Perfect for collectors, this Harry Potter S.H.Figuarts pairs with Voldemort for recreating key movie moments.

As the Triwizard Tournament nears its climax in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry finds himself in the third and final task. Enter the enchanted maze hiding not only magical creatures but also sinister secrets. The labyrinth symbolizes more than just a physical challenge, as contestants must resist the dark temptations of the maze to survive. In the end, it ends with Cedric Diggory and Harry, who, instead of celebrating, find themselves transported to a graveyard, triggering the return of Lord Voldemort. Tamashii Nations is now bringing this wicked and magical event to life as they bring Harry Potter to S.H.Figuarts.

Inspired by the Goblet of Fire, Harry stands 5.51" tall and wears a red and black Gryffindor outfit with a variety of swappable parts. These will include two swappable faces, interchangeable hair parts, a variety of hands, his magic wand, an attachable magic effect, and the Tri-Wizard Cup. The figure will pair with S.H.Figuarts Voldemort to increase the stakes and witness the arrival of the Dark Lord. Pre-orders for the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire S.H.Figuarts Harry are already live for $99.99 and set for a January 2026 release.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire S.H.Figuarts

"Harry Potter, the protagonist as he appears in the "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" film, comes to S.H.Figuarts! The expression of Harry in the movie is thoroughly reproduced using "Tamashii Digital Coloring Technology". The facial parts are digitally painted to realistically reproduce the skin texture and subtle shading. A magic wand, magic effects, and a championship cup are included, allowing you to recreate scenes from the movie. Pair it with the separately sold S.H.Figuarts Lord Voldemort (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire)" to recreate powerful battle scenes!"

Box Contents

Harry Potter figure

4 Pairs of interchangeable hands

2 Interchangeable expression parts

Interchangeable hair part

Magic wand

Magic effect parts set

Pedestal for effect parts

Championship trophy

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!