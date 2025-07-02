Posted in: Collectibles, The Loyal Subjects | Tagged: m.a.s.k., the loyal subjects

Race Into Action with The Loyal Subjects M.A.S.K. Thunderhawk

The Loyal Subjects brings back pure 80s nostalgia as M.A.S.K. (Mobile Armored Strike Kommand) is back and better than ever!

Article Summary The Loyal Subjects revives the classic M.A.S.K. line with an updated Thunderhawk and Matt Trakker figure set.

Thunderhawk transforms from a sleek red Camaro to a jet-powered fighter, just like in the iconic 80s series.

New features include fresh details, rubber tires, wing doors, rolling wheels, and seating for two figures.

Thunderhawk and Matt Trakker are already up for pre-order, with release set for August 2025.

Thunderhawk is the flagship vehicle of the M.A.S.K. franchise and the personal ride of team leader Matt Trakker. At first glance, it appears to be a stylish red Chevrolet Camaro, but with the press of a button, Thunderhawk transforms into a jet-powered fighter to take on the villainous V.E.N.O.M. and save the day. In both the animated series and the toy line, the Thunderhawk was M.A.S.K. at its best, capturing superb aesthetics and tactical functionality. The Loyal Subjects was sure to include the Thunderhawk with their reboot of M.A.S.K., which brings back the legendary 80s to line. Matt Trakker is back and ready to kick off their collection in style with an impressive figure and companion vehicle set.

These new figures feature retro packaging along with updated features like new details and sculpting of new rubber tires. As for the Thunderhawk, the car has opening wing doors, accessories, rolling wheels, and can hold two figures. Matt Trakker will get two mask accessories to help him get the job, and the Thunderhawk is already up for pre-order through Big Bad Toy Store for $59.99. The Loyal Subject returning M.A.S.K. toy line is set to arrive in August 2025, and be on the lookout for more heroes coming soon.

The Loyal Subjects Brings Back the M.A.S.K. Thunderhawk

"Strike from the skies with Thunderhawk! First released in 1985 and now reborn by The Loyal Subjects, this iconic sports car converts into a powerful jet fighter with just a push. With bold gull-wing doors that flip into wings and hidden weaponry for surprise attacks, Thunderhawk leads the charge!!"

"Featuring Matt Trakker, the fearless leader of M.A.S.K., and his signature SPECTRUM mask, this high-speed collectible blends nostalgia with premium upgrades for the ultimate play-and-display experience. The Loyal Subjects' Thunderhawk is a turbo-charged machine with realistic rubber tires, flame-booster FX, expandable wing-tip stabilizers, and seating for two M.A.S.K. agents. With upgraded sculpting, enhanced details, and a sturdy conversion mechanism, Thunderhawk is primed for aerial domination."

