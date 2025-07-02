Posted in: Arcade, Conventions, Events, Games, Pinball, san diego comic con, Video Games | Tagged: jaws, SDCC 2025, Stern Pinball

Stern Pinball Announces New Jaws Table For SDCC 2025

Stern Pinball has revealed the Jaws 50th Anniversary Premium Edition table this week, which will be playable at San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Stern Pinball has announced a brand-new pinball table this week, as they have revealed the Jaws 50th Anniversary Premium Edition machine. Dedicated to one of the first blockbuster films ever made, the table brings ot life many of the scenes from the film, including the iconic battle with the great white shark. The table will be on display and playable for attendees at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, happening from July 24-27. We have more details and images below from the company.

Jaws 50th Anniversary Premium Edition

The celebration is marked with the debut of the new Jaws 50th Anniversary Premium Edition pinball machine, along with new content enhancements available across all connected Jaws-inspired machines. To mark this golden anniversary, the Stern team has crafted an epic version of its popular Jaws pinball machine. The Jaws 50th Anniversary Premium Edition features a reimagined playfield with glitter-enhanced artwork and brass powder-coated wireform ramps. This collector's item also boasts a distinctive 50th Anniversary hologram sticker along with a unique translite and cabinet decals.

The pinball machine is outfitted with a bold "Passion Red" armor kit, including matching legs, hinges, front molding and side armor with standard premium shape. For Jaws fans looking for even more fun, Stern has created an updated code with new features, including Team Play and Co-op, where players can collaboratively play with friends, share progress and more. This update introduces new wizard modes including the "Wheel Award Final Wizard Mode" and the final "Smile you sonofa…. Wizard Mode." You're gonna need a bigger gameroom!

"We're honored to celebrate 50 years of Jaws with a new pinball experience that captures the heart and soul of the film," said Seth Davis, President and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc. "With the 50th Anniversary Premium Edition, we've added new cosmetic features that we know all pinball fans and Jaws enthusiasts will love just in time for the 4th of July!"

