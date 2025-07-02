Posted in: Collectibles, The Loyal Subjects | Tagged: m.a.s.k., the loyal subjects

The Loyal Subjects' Rolls Out the M.A.S.K. Mobile Defense Unit

The Loyal Subjects brings back pure 80s nostalgia as M.A.S.K. (Mobile Armored Strike Kommand) is back and better than ever!

Article Summary The Loyal Subjects revive the iconic 80s M.A.S.K. Mobile Defense Unit as a BBTS exclusive collectible set.

Transforming magenta semi truck becomes a detailed M.A.S.K. Mobile HQ with hidden features and play elements.

Includes Matt Trakker, Bruce Sato, T-Bob, and Scott Trakker figures, exclusive to this limited edition release.

Loaded with spring-loaded gadgets, decals, rubber tires, and authentic M.A.S.K. design for fans and collectors.

The Mobile Armored Strike Kommand, better known as M.A.S.K., was one of the more inventive and iconic 1980s action franchises. In modern day, this franchise has long gone, but nothing ever dies as The Loyal Subject is bringing new adventure to life as they bring it back to life. The M.A.S.K. Mobile Defense Unit was the organization's heart, consisting of a team of skilled agents with specialized helmets with unique powers. Tasked with defending the world against the criminal organization V.E.N.O.M. (Vicious Evil Network of Mayhem), the Mobile Defense Unit operates from a high-tech headquarters outfitted for rapid deployment and surveillance.

The Loyal Subject is bringing the Mobile Defense Unit back to life, but only as a special edition release that will be available exclusively through Big Bad Toy Store! Convert this magenta semi truck into the infamous Mobile HQ with extendable elements and fun interior deco. The set will also feature four M.A.S.K. figures with Matt Tracker and Bruce Sato, and it will be exclusive to the set: T-Bob and Scott Trakker. Priced at $174.99, the M.A.S.K. Mobile Defense Unit Vehicle is ready for a new mission, and pre-orders are live on BBTS with an August 2025 release.

The Loyal Subjects M.A.S.K. Mobile Defense Unit

"From highway hauler to heavy-duty HQ—MDU rolls in with muscle and mission control in one! The MDU (Mobile Defense Unit) is the MASK team's ultimate mobile command center—disguised as an unassuming semi-truck until it reveals its true strength. With a quick conversion, the rig becomes a fully equipped Mobile Defense Headquarters ready for action."

"The Loyal Subjects' M.A.S.K. MDU brings the battle to the road with upgraded sculpting, rubber tires, and authentic decals. Dual-action switches activate a spring-loaded enemy ejector seat and front-mounted battering ram, while an internal missile launcher and Recon Rover deliver backup firepower and mobility. Includes Matt Trakker in his ULTRA FLASH mask—MASK's fearless leader—and Bruce Sato in his LIFTER mask, the team's trusted mechanical engineer and vehicle specialist."

