Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: south park

South Park Creators Address Delay, Slam Paramount/Skydance "S*** Show"

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone addressed South Park Season 27 being delayed and slammed the Paramount Global/Skydance merger.

Article Summary South Park Season 27 delayed from July 9th to July 23rd amid industry shakeups.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone slam the Paramount Global/Skydance merger as a "s**t show".

Uncertainty surrounds South Park's future on streaming platforms as merger plans roll on.

Parker and Stone reveal behind-the-scenes stories, including networks that passed on South Park, in a previous podcast interview.

Earlier today, the news broke that the 27th season of Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park would have its premiere date moved from July 9th to July 23rd. Now, Parker and Stone have released a statement, calling out Paramount Global over the pace of how the merger with Skydance is proceeding, referring to the merger as "a shit show" that's "fucking up 'South Park.'" Parker and Stone's statement comes after the news hit that Paramount Global had settled a lawsuit filed by Donald Trump regarding the news magazine 60 Minutes, and amid uncertainty regarding the long-running animated series' streaming future.

"In response to the press release from Comedy Central about the change in premiere date for 'South Park.' This merger is a shit show and it's fucking up 'South Park.' We are at the studio working on new episodes and we hope the fans get to see them somehow," read the statement from Parker and Stone. Here's a look:

South Park Creators Discuss Animated Series' Origins

Parker & Stone checked in with hosts Doug Herzog (former network executive at MTV, Comedy Central & FOX) & Jen Chaney (TV critic at New York Magazine/Vulture) on Basic!, a podcast series offering a look back to the glory days of basic cable history. While we don't want to spoil the episode for you because it's definitely a must-listen for fans interested in knowing a lot of the behind-the-scenes happenings, there were some highlights that we wanted to point out. First up, MTV passed on the series outright, while FOX was only interested if the series could be adjusted to focus on a family and not four kids (looking to apply to South Park what they thought it was about The Simpsons that made it work).

And at around the 21:20 mark, we have to give Herzog a ton of credit for throwing himself on his creative word by admitting that he tried to stop Parker & Stone from killing Kenny every week. That conversation segued directly into how Mr. Hankey, The Christmas Poo (S01E09), helped "mainstream" poop, as well as a great anecdote about how many a piece of poop was a bridge too far for one Comedy Central executive.

And then, starting around the 28:20 mark, the trio discuss the "The Gauntlet" short created for the 2020 MTV Movie Awards, spoofing Russell Crowe's Gladiator and John Travolta's Battlefield: Earth. When word hit that the short ended with a Cartman/toilet paper joke that wasn't too flattering to L. Rob Hubbard (author of Battlefield: Earth), Dianetics & Scientology, Isaac Hayes (Chef), who was a Scientologist, asked the show's creators if a Scienologist rep could see the short before it aired. Now, we get the backstory on how The Church of Scientology learned what was in the short at the same time as the rest of us did.

And here's your chance to check out the entire episode for yourselves – a "must" for any South Park fans:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Parker and Stone produce the long-running animated series alongside Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman serve as producers, with Christopher Brion serving as the creative director of South Park Digital Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!