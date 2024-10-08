Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: American Horror Story, Sarah Paulson

American Horror Story: Sarah Paulson Isn't Giving Up Her Supreme Title

Sarah Paulson shared her favorite memory from American Horror Story: Coven - and that she wasn't giving up her "Supreme" title anytime soon.

Earlier this month, Ryan Murphy dropped a ten-ton hint that there's a very good chance that Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will be returning for FX's American Horror Story Season 13 – with Paulson also adding that there was a "big chance" of her returning – at least in some capacity. Since that time, we've been keeping our radars dialed up for anything and everything that could clue us in on what's to come – especially when it involves puppies. Checking in with BuzzFeed in support of her new movie Hold Your Breath, Paulson was asked what her favorite memory was from working on American Horror Story: Coven in honor of the ten-year anniversary of the season's premiere.

"Wow, that just makes me feel so old. It's been ten years almost," Paulson responded, while enjoying the distraction of some seriously cute canines. "Well, my favorite memory was actually something that happened off-camera which is – I got a phone call from Ryan when I was driving to work saying, 'It's been decided. You're going to be the Supreme." And it was like one of those things where on set we were all like always poking each other just like, who's it going to be, who's it going to be, and I never thought it would be Cordelia. And then, lo and behold, was me – and guess what? It will always be me. I am the Supreme forever and ever, and I don't care what anybody says."

Except there's one not-so-tiny problem…

"Coven" was the third season of the long-running horror anthology series, running from October 2013 to January 2024, and also starring Peters, Taissa Farmiga, Frances Conroy, Lily Rabe, Emma Roberts, Denis O'Hare, Kathy Bates, and Jessica Lange. It's major players and storylines would be revisited in a very big way during "Apocalypse," the eighth season of the series (running September 2018 to November 2018) that also crossed over with "Murder House" and "Hotel." It was during the season finale of "Apocalypse" that Cordelia (Paulson) sacrificed herself so that Mallory (Billie Lourde) could become the new Supreme and go back in time to stop Langdon (Cody Fern) – and the apocalypse.

In Paulson's defense, it doesn't take long before she notes Cordelia's tragic fate – before throwing down the very same argument that we had when we first watched what went down. "Oh, did I die in 'Apocalypse'? I think Cordelia died. She's a witch. She's going to come back," Paulson added – and she makes a very good point. Cordelia coming back is only limited by the imagination of the writers approaching the issue – and we have no reason to doubt Murphy and what his team might have planned. Again, we don't know for sure – we do know that Murphy has been on record in the past saying that he would love to revisit "Coven" again – could Season 13 be that opportunity? I think casting announcements should prove very interesting – but whatever happens, it's nice to see that Paulson still holds onto that role and that season so fondly… and offering her a way to make a return.

