American Horror Story Season 11 Preview; Our AHS: NYC/Big Daddy Theory

Okay, we're two episodes into Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's long-running horror series, American Horror Story Season 11 (AHs: NYC), so I just want to throw out a quick observation. Up until the season started and even several times during the opening episodes, it's been heavily implied that "Bid Daddy" is the series' new "big bad"… kinda like a new "RubberMan" or "RubberWoman," as it were. But so far, we actually haven't seen him kill anyone… have we? Did I miss something? Because if I didn't and that whole thing about him "dying" two years earlier is a clue, then maybe we have an avenging spirit? Just something to think about before next week's S11E03 "Smoke Signals" (directed by John J. Gray and written by Falchuk & Manny Coto) and S11E04 "Black Out" (directed by Jennifer Lynch and written by Ned Martel & Charlie Carver). Thankfully, we have a new teaser recapping some of the things we've experienced with some clues to what's to come.

Zachary Quinto (Sam), Billie Lourd (Hannah), Patti LuPone (Kathy), Isaac Cole Powell (Theo Graves), Sandra Bernhard (Fran), Charlie Carver (Adam Carpenter), Russell Tovey (Patrick Read), Leslie Grossman (Barbara Read), Denis O'Hare (Henry), Joe Mantello (Gino Barelli) are set to star. In addition, Rebecca Dayan (Alana), Nico Greetham (Dennis), Matthew Bishop (Big Daddy), Lee Aaron Rosen (Captain Ross), Kal Penn (Mac Marzara), Kyle Beltran (Morris), Sis (Dunaway), Gideon Glick, and Dot-Marie Jones star this season. Now here's a look at what's ahead via a new season trailer, with the next two episodes hitting the streets this Wednesday, October 26:

In a featurette posted by Netflix in support of The Watcher, Murphy spoke with Naomi Watts, Noma Dumezweni, Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, and Jennifer Coolidge about why viewers are attracted to the horror vibes that shows like these bring. Beginning at the 6:15 mark, Murphy reveals how he wrote a part for Farrow in the original AHS pilot, having been a fan of Farrow's work since Rosemary's Baby. And even though she wasn't taking any roles at that point, Farrow takes a minute to apologize for passing on the opportunity, saying she "regretted" the decision. From there (beginning at the 9:15 mark but more than worth letting it play through), Coolidge checks in, and that's where we learn from Murphy that they've known each other since the Nip/Tuck days. Coolidge follows that up by reminding Murphy that they filmed part of a previous AHS season at her home before dropping a friendly ten-ton hint that she's been waiting ever since for Murphy to ask her to join AHS.