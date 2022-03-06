American Horror Story Season 11 Will Be One Story; Idea "Really Cool"

After the tenth season Double Feature featured two mini-seasons entitled "Red Tide" & "Death Valley" (big fans of the former, not so much of the latter), and FXO on Hulu debuted the new standalone spinoff anthology series American Horror Stories (still can't get over Danny Trejo as a killer Santa Claus), things got eerily quiet when it came to Ryan Murphy & Brad Palchuk's American Horror Story. Sure, we had Sarah Paulson hinting that she might be done with AHS for a little while and rumblings on social media had Lindsay Lohan possibly joining the cast. But otherwise, January and February were bone dry when it came to Season 11 talk… or so we thought. With all of the news that came out during the Television Critics Association's (CA) winter press event from FX Networks and a number of others (like Fargo Season 5 getting a top priority over "alien" in Noah Hawley's world), we clearly missed out on what FX Chairman John Landgraf had to share about the upcoming season (probably because we were looking for Murphy to start dropping clues).

"'American Horror Story' Season 11 will not be another 'Double Feature,'" Landgraf confirmed to TheWrap. "What I can tell you is that the concept for Season 11 is one story. It actually takes place in different timelines but it's one subject, one story, with a beginning, middle, and an end, like many of the prior stories." That said, Landgraf admitted that he liked the two mini-season format that Double Feature went with. "I think it really was good. I liked the two shorter stories format. But I actually really like this idea too, I think it's really cool," the FX Networks chairman explained.

Back in January of this year, FX Networks & FX on Hulu demonstrated one of the things that Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, Billie Lourd, Angela Bassett, Denis O'Hare, Finn Wittrock, Cody Fern, Frances Conroy, and (of course) Lady Gaga have in common. That when it comes to fashion, they slay the competition. That said, maybe we could've bumped up the list to "11" to include Angelica Ross? As clearcut evidence, I present the following:

Despite someone clearly having a brain fart when it came to compiling what you're about to see, what follows is still a really enjoyable chance to relive some of the most iconic fashion moments in the long-running horror anthology's run. Here's a look at some of the finest fashionistas that American Horror Story has to offer:

What follows are nine very cool mini-recaps, one for each of the popular series' seasons. Even with having watched all nine seasons at least once before, the following clips were a nice "refresher course" on the show's origins (and got us wanting to binge "Apocalypse"). So from "Murder House" to "1984," here's a look back at nine seasons and ten years of American Horror Story: