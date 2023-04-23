American Horror Story Season 12: Big "Delicate" NYC Filming Week Ahead As more "Delicate" details begin to emerge, FX's American Horror Story Season 12 has a big filming week in NYC ready to roll.

After learning earlier this month that Emma Roberts & Kim Kardashian had joined the cast of Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story Season 12 ("Delicate") – as well as more details (see below) – we also got the heads up that this week would be a big filming week for the long-running horror anthology. Previously, we learned that the cameras will be rolling on East 30th Street (btw. 1st & 3rd Avenues) on Monday, April 24th, from 6 am to 11 pm (though that tends to be the standard filming time frame and doesn't necessarily mean filming will last that long). With pre-production currently underway, we have some additional dates/locations for filming this week (with big thanks to three contributors who offered us the heads-up and The AHS Zone for confirming). That means that the city that I call home will also see filming taking place on April 24th & 25th on Madison Avenue (btw. 90th & 91st streets). And then, on Thursday, April 27th, filming is set in the Williamsburg area.

AHS Season 12: What We Know So Far…

First up, it was confirmed that Halley Feiffer (American Crime Story, Kidding) will be the lone writer for the season. We also learned that Murphy and Kardashian began speaking last summer about developing a role for her scripted television series debut. "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy said in a statement to THR. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and "unlike anything we have ever done."

As for what that "Delicate" season subtitle tease (with the sounds & background visuals involving kids), look no further than the long-running anthology series' source material. The official overview for Danielle Valentine's Delicate Condition reads that the novel is "a gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens―while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says." One author listed on the site describes the upcoming novel as "the feminist update to 'Rosemary's Baby' we all needed."

Emma Roberts Talks American Horror Story 12: Delicate

Speaking with Bustle last week regarding how she approaches the festival season (Coachella, Revolve, etc.), Roberts was asked how her Season 12 character compares to the ones that she's portrayed during previous seasons. "This character is much more grown up," Roberts shared. "She dresses very Carolyn Bessette [-Kennedy], '90s New York — I'm obsessed with my character's style this season." Bessette-Kennedy was married to John F. Kennedy Jr. and an American publicist for Calvin Klein. Every aspect of the couple's relationship was under the media microscope for years – until the couple and Bessette-Kennedy's older sister, Lauren, died in a plane crash off the coast of Martha's Vineyard in 1999.