American Horror Story/Stories: Ryan Murphy Welcomes "Fantastic Four"

Last month, FX chairman John Landgraf announced the news that fans of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's AHS franchise, offering the premiere windows for both American Horror Story as well as American Horror Stories. The FX on Hulu spinoff series will hit screens in July, with the weekly anthology series telling a different horror tale with each episode. After that, American Horror Story: Double Feature premieres, with the 10-episode season wrapping up on Halloween. Now let's flash ahead to June, and while we all know there have been set photos flowing all throughout social media, here's nothing better than an official announcement. And that's what viewers got from Murphy, posting an image of Nico Greetham (Power Rangers Ninja Steel), Kevin McHale (Glee), Dyllon Burnside (Pose), and Charles Melton (Riverdale) together and welcoming them to American Horror Stories.

Now here's a look at Murphy's post introducing "The Fantastic Four"- with American Horror Stories premiering

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy)

Speaking with EW, Angelica Ross explained one personal and important reason why this AHS role has even more meaning for her. "Ryan Murphy requested that I wear my natural hair. That's why I feel the most beautiful in this role. They are doing things with my natural hair that just really affirms me as a Black woman and I think is going to affirm other Black women who watch the show they see other characters who don't wear wigs and who wear natural hair textures — and short hair at that," Ross revealed. "I think it's going to be beautiful, and I can't wait for the audience to see it."

Describing the tenth season as "legendary," Ross offered a window for release that caught many by surprise- but as it turns out, she wasn't far off. "I think it premieres next month, but I don't know." Whenever AHS fans do get to see the new season, Ross knows they're going to like what they see of her character. "Once I started reading the script for the first six episodes, which are the first half of the [Double] Feature… This is my favorite role next to Candy. I will say Candy will probably always forever stay No. 1 until further notice, but my look in this show is definitely my favorite of all looks. I'm just super excited for the fans to see who this next character is because I think that it's going to be legendary. I gagged at how the story arc ends."

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story cast reveal video below confirmed that AHS powerhouse alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Frances Conroy, and Denis O'Hare will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin, Spencer Novich, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Pierce Cady, V Nixie, Kaia Gerber, and many more will be a part of the mini-seasons "Sand/Sea" for American Horror Story: Double Feature.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Horror Story Season 10 Cast Announcement (HD) Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Macaulay Culkin (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Az-dBOtyNjA&t=4s)

