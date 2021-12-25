American Horror Story/Stories Santa Brings Some Serious Ho-Ho-Horror

If you're like us then you really can't have a proper Christmas season without gallons of eggnog, Chinese food on Christmas Day, and a psychotic Santa Claus roaming our screens. Okay, maybe not everyone's on the same page as that last one. But you know who is? Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. And to help us set the proper mood, their "American Horror Story" universe is offering viewers a look back to two Santa-themed episodes. From the summer, we have a look at American Horror Stories S01E04 "The Naughty List" (directed by Max Winkler and written by Manny Coto) with Danny Trejo as a righteously vengeful version of Santa who's not a big fan of "influencers"; and American Horror Story: Asylum S02E10 "Unholy Night" (directed by Michael Lehmann and written by James Wong) with Ian McShane as Leigh Emerson, seeking revenge on Jessica Lange's Sister Jude Martin.

So if you're in the mood to have some shocking holiday horror stuffed down your stocking, check out this look at the Christmas-themed episodes of FX's American Horror Story and FX on Hulu's American Horror Stories:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Horrifying Christmas Highlights | American Horror Story | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4izflXeEO9E)

Directed by Winkler and written by Coto, "The Naughty List" finds a group of influencers not winning too many fans after posting a video online we're thinking that they probably should've never posted. This episode's cast also included Charles Melton (Wyatt), Nico Greetham (Zinn), Dyllón Burnside (Michael), Kevin McHale (Barry), Taneka Johnson (Detective Gibbs), and Rowland Akinduro (D.J.). Here's a look back at the promo:

forget your follower count, santa only cares about his body count. the all-new #AHStories episode 'the naughty list' streams tonight at 12am est / 9pm pst only on #FXonHulu pic.twitter.com/dagU2rQAPr — FX Networks (@FXNetworks) July 29, 2021 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at the official cast announcement video for "The Naughty List":