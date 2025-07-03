Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Envision Entertainment, Pioneers Of Pagonia

Pioneers Of Pagonia Releases New Economy Update

Pioneers Of Pagonia has a new update available as the game continues to be worked on, this time getting an economical upgrade

Article Summary Pioneers Of Pagonia unveils major economy update adding eight new buildings and reshaped gameplay.

Alternative game start offers fewer units and no supplies for a fresh settlement-building challenge.

New Pioneer unit debuts, along with refined settlement balance and a detailed progress overview.

Upcoming map editor and story campaign set for release with Version 1.0 later this year.

Indie game developer and publisher Envision Entertainment has released another new update for Pioneers of Pagonia, this time getting an update for the economy. The game has been pretty quiet on major updates since the end of last year, as the majority of what's been released has been quality-of-life updates as they slowly work their way to a Version 1.0. This is the most significant update in months, as it takes the economy in the game and gives it a bit of an overhaul. You can read the dev notes here as the update is live.

Pioneers Of Pagonia – Economy Update

The economy update introduces eight new buildings to the medieval-fantasy city builder and offers a completely new gameplay experience thanks to an alternative start to the game with just a few units and no supplies. Players can now craft their first axe and spear by themselves, making it easier for newcomers to get to know the settlement development and for experienced players to discover a new initial phase with exciting choices. Depending on your preferred play style, there are now four differently equipped landing teams available in single-player mode and two enhanced landing teams for co-op mode.

A new unit — the Pioneer — now enters the game, finally bringing the title's namesake to life. Settlement development has also been significantly refined and rebalanced across various systems. A new progress overview gives players a clear view of upcoming and achieved economic milestones. Other improvements include an overhauled food system, refined map generation, and numerous visual upgrades to terrain. Prior to the 1.0 release later this year, another major update will be released, which will focus on the creation of maps. The map editor will be made available to the community with extensive design options allowing shared community maps to be accessed and enjoyed directly in-game. The story campaign, whose narrative is written by German fantasy author Janika Hoffmann, will be available as part of the 1.0 release.

