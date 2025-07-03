Posted in: Capcom, Games, Mobile Games, Resident Evil | Tagged: Aniplex, JoyCity Corporation, Resident Evil Survival Unit

Resident Evil Survival Unit Announced For Mobile Devices

We're getting a new Resident Evil title, this time from Aniplex on mobile, as they announced Resident Evil Survival Unit is on the way

Article Summary Resident Evil Survival Unit is a new mobile RTS game developed by Aniplex and JoyCity in partnership with Capcom.

The game reimagines the Resident Evil universe as a real-time strategy experience for iOS and Android users.

A global release is planned, including regions like Japan, South Korea, North America, Europe, and Asia.

Full details will be revealed during the official showcase on July 10 via the Resident Evil Survival Unit YouTube channel.

Aniplex announced this evening that they are working with mobile developer JoyCity Corporation to make Resident Evil Survival Unit. The two are working in partnership with Capcom to create a title that feels unique to the franchise with a different kind of gameplay and setting, while also harkening back to things that made it iconic in the first place. This particular version is designed to be an RTS title, but beyond the preliminary info released below, they gave no formal details about what to expect. In fact, they're going to do a proper reveal of it a week from now on July 10 at 3pm PT on YouTube. So really, this is just a quick reveal as we're waiting for them to give us the real details.

Resident Evil Survival Unit

Resident Evil Survival Unit offers a fresh take on the beloved franchise, reimagining the survival horror universe as a real-time strategy experience optimized for mobile platforms, iOS and Android. The game is designed to appeal to both longtime fans and new players, and will be released globally across Japan, South Korea, North America, Europe, and Asia. The title draws inspiration from Capcom's legendary Resident Evil franchise (known as Biohazard in Japan) and is being developed in close collaboration with Capcom to ensure authenticity and quality.

Aniplex: Aniplex Inc. is a diversified entertainment company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Known for its leadership in anime production and distribution, Aniplex also develops and publishes games, films, stage productions, and live events for audiences worldwide. Aniplex is a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.

JoyCity: JoYCity Corporation is a leading game developer and publisher based in South Korea, specializing in online and mobile games. The company is known for global hits such as Gunship Battle: Total Warfare, Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War, and 3on3 Freestyle.

