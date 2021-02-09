American Idol Teases Claudia Conway Audition for Season 19 Opener

With a little less than a week to go until ABC's 19th season of American Idol formally premieres, the first round of auditions from Los Angeles, California; San Diego, California; and Ojai, California, is already making news- and not in a way many saw coming. During Monday night's edition of the Bachelor, the network revealed that Claudia Conway, the embattled 16-year-old daughter of #NeverTrump Republican strategist George Conway and former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. The long-running singing competition is set to return on February 14, with host/producer Ryan Seacrest set to return alongside judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie, as well as Bobby Bones as the in-house mentor.

Here's your look at the preview clip for Conway's appearance this Sunday night:

You heard that right. @claudiamconwayy is looking for a golden ticket 🤯🎤 Find out Sunday if she has what it takes to be #TheNextIdol on #AmericanIdol 🌟 pic.twitter.com/DyjZWk2w1r — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) February 9, 2021

American Idol Season 19, Episode 1: "Auditions": The iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, returns to airwaves for its 19th season. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest will return to the beloved competition series as host and radio and TV personality Bobby Bones is set to return as in-house mentor.

During its third season, ABC's American Idol was Sunday's top broadcast show among Adults 18-49, and also the most social TV series on the broadcast networks last season with 27.1 million total social interactions. American Idol is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle's Trish Kinane, also serving as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin and Megan Wolflick, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.