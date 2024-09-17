Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: american love story, ryan murphy

American Love Story: Ryan Murphy Series Is Still In Development

EPs Nina Jacobson & Brad Simpson shared that American Love Story is still in development and still spotlights JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette.

That sound you hear? That's the sound of a lot going on in and around Ryan Murphy's television universe. Along with ABC's Doctor Odyssey, Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, FX's American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez, and Hulu's American Horror Stories hitting or about to hit small screens, we have the Kim Kardashian-starring All's Fair, the Charlie Hunnam-starring Monster Season 3, American Horror Story Season 13, and… well, we think that you get the point. Now, it appears that a project that was first announced back in 2021 that we thought had quietly faded away is very much alive.

Speaking with Variety, executive producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson confirmed that American Love Story is still in development at FX and is still set to spotlight the story of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. "We're very much intending to [tell that story]," Jacobson revealed. "We have great scripts on that. We're trying to figure out when it'll land. It is a story that really resonates right now. It's amazing. A lot of younger women are looking to her as sort of a representational icon of a certain period of time that's really fascinating, and hopefully, we'll be able to bring that to the screen soon," Simpson added.

At the same time that American Love Story was first announced, a potential fourth season of American Crime Story focusing on Studio 54 was also announced. Since then, there hasn't been much in terms of updates, and no final decision has yet been made on what the season's focus should be. "The reason we can never announce anything, ever again, is because once, Ryan said 'Studio 54,' and now it's 10 years later, and in every interview we have, people bring it up. Nothing against you," Simpson shared with the interviewer. "We develop multiple things and multiple ideas. It's not that we're trying to be secretive; we're seeing what bubbles up and what comes in. We've learned if we announce something, it becomes a Wikipedia entry."

