Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: ID@Xbox, xbox

Everything Revealed During The ID@Xbox Spring Showcase 2026

The ID@Xbox Spring Showcase 2026 took place this week, as a couple dozen games were shown off that will be coming to the platform

Article Summary Xbox’s ID@Xbox Spring Showcase 2026 delivered a packed slate of indie, partner, and first-party games for the platform.

Big Xbox highlights include Aphelion, Escape Academy 2, Starseeker, SpeedRunners 2, and Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive.

Multiple Xbox games revealed launch day one on Game Pass, with support across Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud, and Play Anywhere.

From co-op chaos and deckbuilders to RPGs, platformers, and sims, the Xbox showcase covered a wide range of genres.

This afternoon, Xbox Game Studios held its now-annual ID@Xbox Spring Showcase, highlighting several games from its own studios, partner studios, and indie games coming to the platform. As it is every year, this is a strong mix of awesome titles from various studios, with a number of games that will likely end up with major releases, or at the very least, be on their system on Day One. We have the full rundown from Xbox Wire of everything showcased today, as well as the full presentation above.

Albion Online

Albion Online is a massive cross-platform fantasy sandbox MMORPG where millions of players forge their own path, limited only by their imagination. It's a truly classless system where your gear defines your abilities, allowing you to engage in thrilling PvP battles, conquer territories, establish sprawling player-run economies, and explore a vast, ever-evolving world. It's an immersive, player-driven experience that thrives on cooperation and conflict. Albion Online is available now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, Game Pass, and supports Xbox Play Anywhere.

Aphelion

A cinematic 3rd-person, action-adventure game set on the planet Persephone, where you must survive the harsh frozen world after your ship crashes and separates you from your crewmate. Traverse stunning alien landscapes, avoid lurking threats, and investigate the haunting secrets that lie buried beneath the ice. Aphelion is coming in 2026 to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, Xbox Cloud, Handheld Optimized, day one with Game Pass, and supports Xbox Play Anywhere.

Beastro

Beastro is a charming fusion of a cozy life sim and a flavorful deck builder, where you cook meals to save the world. Team up with an injured god and a ragtag group of heroes in theatrical puppet-styled combat encounters, where strategy and flavor are key to victory. Every ingredient enhances your adventurer's deck and unlocks the magic they need to fight the ravenous monsters destroying the wilds. In this world, not all heroes wield swords; some prefer the spoon. Beastro is coming soon to Xbox Series X|S and day one with Game Pass.

Crashout Crew

Time to clock in at De Nile Shipping, the world's "most efficient" warehouse! Your team is equipped to handle the most outlandish orders from across the globe: lemons, anvils, explosives, primates…if they can dream it, you can deliver it! Fulfill a variety of unique contracts with over 20 types of boxes guaranteed to make your job a physics-based nightmare. Work together in online co-op with up to four players to fulfill orders of increasingly chaotic shipments. Crashout Crew is launching May 28 on Xbox Series XIS, Xbox on PC, day one with Game Pass, and supports Xbox Play Anywhere.

Deep Dish Dungeon

Deep Dish Dungeon is a co-op online multiplayer game where you must survive the treacherous depths of a mysterious and atmospheric dungeon. Navigate puzzling passageways, gather resources to craft tools, improve your campsite, and discover dozens of recipes to cook nourishing meals that will boost your stats. Deep Dish Dungeon launches Fall 2026 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, Xbox Cloud, day one with Game Pass, and supports Xbox Play Anywhere.

Echo Generation 2

Embark on a sci-fi deckbuilding RPG odyssey. In Echo Generation 2, gather your crew, craft powerful decks, and battle across the stars to find your way home. Deal the cards. Defy the cosmos. Embrace the adventure. Echo Generation 2 launches May 27 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, Xbox Cloud, day one with Game Pass, and supports Xbox Play Anywhere

Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School

Class is (back) in session with Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School! Explore an all-new, open-world campus, escape life-threatening puzzle rooms, and unravel a conspiracy as old as the school itself — entirely playable solo or in online and split-screen couch co-op! iam8bit Presents and Coin Crew Games are excited to reveal that Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School will be available in 2026 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox on PC, day one with Game Pass, and supports Xbox Play Anywhere.

Golf With Your Friends 2

Tee up for the long-awaited return of one of the biggest smash-hit party games ever! Golf With Your Friends 2 brings chaotic mini golf back to Xbox Series X|S, doubling down on everything that made the original a fan favorite. Published by Team17 alongside development partner Radical Forge, the sequel features wildly unpredictable courses jam-packed with moving hazards, tricky physics, and plenty of opportunities to test even the closest of friendships. Whether you're chasing the perfect shot or just pure chaos, this is the only sane choice in crazy golf! Golf With Your Friends 2 is launching Fall 2026 for Xbox Series X|S.

Inkonbini: One Store. Many Stories

A cozy, narrative-driven, slice-of-life game set in a small-town Japanese convenience store. Step into Makoto's night shifts, where everyday tasks, quiet moments, and customer interactions unfold into heartfelt stories shaped by the choices you make. Inkonbini: One Store. Many Stories. Can be pre-ordered today and launches April 30 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, Xbox Cloud, day one with Game Pass, and supports Xbox Play Anywhere.

Kalanoro

Kalanoro is a joyful action-adventure from Red Raketa Studio that blends platforming, fast-paced combat, and light management in a vibrant world inspired by Malagasy folklore and artistic culture. You play as Kalakely, a young Kalanoro sent on a wildly questionable mission: form the ultimate band of legendary lemur musicians, rise to stardom, and get close enough to crash the evil witch Raneny's giant concert before she tightens her grip on Lemuria for good. Equal parts musical road trip and feel-good rebellion. Kalanoro is launching Summer 2026 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, and supports Xbox Play Anywhere.

Lofsöng

Lofsöng is an awe-inspiring exploration adventure game across deep time ages, where players traverse a haunting, brutalist world guided by sound, resonance, and a mysterious origami companion. Through vocalization and environmental interaction, the player will navigate monumental landscapes, uncover hidden paths, and decode memories left behind. Blending atmospheric exploration with sound-driven mechanics, Lofsöng invites players to tune into the world itself, where every sound carries meaning. Lofsöng is coming soon to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, and supports Xbox Play Anywhere.

Mistfall Hunter

Mistfall Hunter takes players deep into the Hollow Woods of this dark fantasy action-extraction RPG. This newly revealed bleached forest highlights both the oppressive beauty and lethal dangers lurking beneath the Gyldenmist. Set to an intense, pulse-pounding score, the latest gameplay walkthrough also unmasks additional Corroded threats, offering a glimpse of the even more deadly enemies inhabiting the region. Mistfall Hunter launches July 2026 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, Xbox Cloud, day one with Game Pass, and supports Xbox Play Anywhere.

RV There Yet?

A one-to-four player co-op adventure game about driving your recreational vehicle (RV) home. You and your buddies are on your way home from a relaxing vacation, but are forced to take an alternate route. Get your RV through the back country and find the exit to Route 65. Not everyone who enters Mabutts Valley makes it out alive. So be sure to keep a steady flow of burgers, antidotes, and adrenaline shots. Master the physics-based winch and earn the right to be the main remote commander. RV There Yet? is coming May 2026 to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, Xbox Cloud, day one with Game Pass, and supports Xbox Play Anywhere.

Screenbound

Screenbound has you embark on an adventure through an unknown world, simultaneously playing in both a stylistic 3D realm and a retro-styled 2D game, solving puzzles and defeating enemies while uncovering an exciting story. The newest trailer allows you to look at the latest environments, expanded and dual focus gameplay that will both make you feel nostalgic, while redefining the idea of a platforming game. Screenbound is coming soon to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, Xbox Cloud, day one with Game Pass, and supports Xbox Play Anywhere.

Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive

Join Sung Jinwoo on his journey to become the world's strongest hunter. Relive the webtoon story and embark on new adventures exclusive to the game. Master combat with weapon combos and perfect parries and awaken Sung Jinwoo's power and become the Ultimate Monarch of Shadows. The ultimate hunt awaits. Prepare for the Jeju Island Raid Update in 2026 and be ready to step into Sung Jinwoo's battle against the Ant King! Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive is available now for Xbox on PC and later this year for Xbox Series X|S.

Speedrunners 2: King of Speed

Try to keep up and run for your life in SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed, a high-octane sequel to the iconic racing platformer. Pick your Runner and compete in explosive races where up to 8 rivals sprint through 2D maps, always staying on a single screen. If you can't keep up, you'll be knocked into a constantly shrinking wall of fire — so use an arsenal of power-ups and your wits to outrun the competition. Chill out with friends in a local couch co-op for some laid-back party game fun or get competitive online with a variety of multiplayer modes. SpeedRunners 2 is launching July 2026 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, day one with Game Pass, and supports Xbox Play Anywhere.

Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions

Exploring the stars is a tough job, but any mission is in reach with the right tools! Starseeker provides all manner of utility equipment to be crafted, upgraded, and used to reach the goals of your squad and the station. It's a new game set within the Astroneer universe with a focus on discovery, cooperative expeditions, and camaraderie. Exploring deep space on the ESS Starseeker, you'll need to work together with the entire crew of the space station to complete planet-wide objectives across a multitude of star systems using cutting-edge technology. It's coming soon to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, day one with Game Pass, and supports Xbox Play Anywhere.

Tears of Metal

Tears of Metal is a medieval hack-and-slash co-op roguelike where you'll carve through hordes of enemies to reclaim your island with the help of your formidable Scottish battalion. As you tread your bloody path, uncover more about the mysterious Dragon Meteor and the treacherous enemy invasion. Tears of Metal is coming soon to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, day one with Game Pass, and supports Xbox Play Anywhere

There Are No Ghosts at the Grand

There Are No Ghosts at the Grand is an upcoming, musical, Lovecraftian renovation game developed by Friday Sundae. In the game, players work to restore a peaceful English hotel by day and encounter the sinister and Lovecraftian creatures by night. Meet a variety of characters and uncover a deep story with humor, a musical flair, and plenty of twists and turns. With a sardonic cat, a talking power tool, and a supernatural plot, will you be able to hold it together while everything around you falls apart? There Are No Ghosts at the Grand is coming soon to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, day one with Game Pass, and supports Xbox Play Anywhere.

Totopia

A free-to-play do-it-all party hub where you can be whoever and do whatever! Drip in your style and crush 100+ chaotic maps or smash the Bitrot crisis with Atomon skills! Need a recharge? Visit Pulse Avenue to build, plant, or run a cozy cafe. Cast your fishline, chill, and vibe with quirky Atomons. Your world, your way — join the squad and catch that W! Totopia is coming soon to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, and supports Xbox Play Anywhere.

Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard

From the creators of Vampire Survivors, Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard turns the snowballing thrill of Survivors into a hyper turn‑based, card‑driven blobber with roguelite elements. Build busted decks, explore familiar dungeons from a new perspective, and unleash world‑ending combos. Vampire Crawlers is out now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, Xbox Cloud, Game Pass, and supports Xbox Play Anywhere.

Vapor World: Over The Mind

Vapor World: Over The Mind is a narrative-driven souls-like platformer focused on deflection combat, set in a vast, atmospheric dreamscape painted entirely by hand. Deflect attacks, crack open creatures to absorb their energy, and grow stronger as you press deeper. Move heavy obstacles, climb hidden ladders, and unlock new utilities that open paths through the shattered mind. Each piece recalled brings forgotten memories closer to the surface. Face the darkest dream full of unimaginable dangers and uncover the secrets at its core. Vapor World: Over The Mind (Game Preview) is coming June 2026 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, day one with Game Pass, and supports Xbox Play Anywhere.

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