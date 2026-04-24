Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: doctor strange, elections, Greenwich, london, Topo Wresniwiro

Doctor Strange's Master Hamir Stands As Reform UK In Local Elections

Topo Wresniwiro who played Master Hamir in the Doctor Strange movies is a Reform UK candidate in Greenwich for upcoming UK local elections

Article Summary Doctor Strange actor Topo Wresniwiro, who played Master Hamir in the MCU, is standing for Reform UK in Greenwich.

Master Hamir appeared in Doctor Strange and Multiverse of Madness, where he helped inspire Strange and later died.

The Greenwich local elections could get extra Marvel attention, with Doctor Strange links and Reform UK politics colliding.

Topo Wresniwiro previously ran in Greenwich for the English Democrats and now returns as a Reform UK candidate.

The United Kingdom's local elections (the closest thing Britain gets to America's midterms) are scheduled to take place on Thursday, the 7th May, with over 5,000 local council seats across 3,000 wards, including all 32 London borough councils, up for election. Bleeding Cool already noted a few comic book folk standing or having stood, but Greenwich, London, has something special in one candidate, who appears to be a Master Of The Mystic Arts.

Standing to be a councillor for the Reform UK party in the Blackheath Westcombe Ward for Greenwich Council is Topo Wresniwiro. He is a maths teacher and actor who played the character of Master Hamir in both the MCU's Doctor Strange and its sequel, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness. He doesn't have any lines in the film, and initially, Strange mistakes Hamir for The Ancient One. Later, when Strange is struggling to cast spells, blaming his injured and shaking hands, the Ancient One gives Master Hamir as an example, who casts spells despite having only one hand. In the second film, Hamir is killed by the Scarlet Witch while protecting America Chavez.

Topo Wresniwiro also appeared in the BBC's adaptation of The Mystery Of Edwin Drood, Maleficent 2, 47 Ronin, and as Ubert Wuarill in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. And is now standing as a Greenwich Councillor for Reform UK. Doctor Strange lives in the Greenwich area of Manhattan, but this is the original home of the Meridian line and the Royal Observatory, which also made it a major location for Thor 2: The Dark World, including the climactic battle, as Thor is teleported away, and forced to get the London Underground back to join in the fray.

Bleeding Cool has noted a strong interest in Marvel Comics and the MCU from several senior British political figures, including Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, Shabana Mahmood, and Kemi Badenoch, who is especially fond of the Doctor Strange movies. As Conservative Party leader, she has already talked about doing deals with Reform UK at a local level… might that include a special MCU deal for Greenwich?

Topo Wresniwiro previously stood as a candidate for the English Democrats in the 2010 General Election and local elections in Greenwich. But he is not the only Reform UK candidate whose name has raised eyebrows in Greenwich; standing in a neighbouring ward is one Austin Powers. Here is the full list of candidates for the Greenwich wards for the 7th of May.

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