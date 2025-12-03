Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: american vampire, scott snyder

American Vampire: Scott Snyder "Would Drop Everything" for Adaptation

A series adaptation of Scott Snyder and Rafael Albuquerque's American Vampire? Snyder says he "would drop everything" for a chance at it.

Prime Video's upcoming animated adaptation of writer Scott Snyder and artist Jock's Image Comics comic book series Wytches is one of those projects that's been on our radar since it was first announced. Since that time, series showrunner Snyder has been keeping us updated on how things have been progressing via social media, podcasts, and his Substack, Our Best Jackett. But during a recent interview with Polygon, Snyder shared which of his works he "would drop everything" to adapt. Created by writer Snyder and artist Rafael Albuquerque, and first published by Vertigo/DC Comics in March 2010, the Eisner Award-winning horror series American Vampire chronicled the history of a vampire society comprising various species (for example, some vampires were able to walk in the sunlight but suffered from other weaknesses). "I've told my agent over and over I would drop everything to work on that," Snyder shared about bringing American Vampire to life from the printed page. "I love the book so much that it's a world I want to play in in multiple media. It's my favorite. You're not supposed to pick favorites because it's like children, but 'American Vampire' will always be my favorite."

Wytches is "Present-Day Horror": Scott Snyder

In a previous Our Best Jackett Substack newsletter ("Newsletter #167: Season's Greetings!") from December 2023 (we told you we've been covering this for a while), Snyder did an impressive job of explaining how a writers' room operates by taking us step-by-step through how the one he's running is shaping the season. At the end of his newsletter, Snyder offered some very interesting comparisons to give us a better sense of the vibe & tone we can expect from the animated series.

"It's just something we haven't seen on television." Snyder shared, "It's sort of extreme horror—real Clive Barker, John Carpenter, Paul Verhoeven too, like really body horror mixed with really high emotion, like really, I think, and I hope some resonant, substantive character work. So it's got these extremes like 'Invincible' where it's hyper-violent, hyper-scary because it's horror over here, but also hyper-emotional, and it has things that we really care about."

The showrunner continued, "So it'll be a really big swing for animation because there isn't anything like it on TV. It's less genre than some of the other horror stuff that's there that I love, like I love 'Castlevania' and 'Castlevania: Nocturne.' But it's less genre. It's present-day horror, so it's just something we haven't seen on television, and visually it's going to mimic Jock's art a lot, so it's really unique."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!