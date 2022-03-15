Legends of Tomorrow: Faison on Booster Gold/S08; Braff as Blue Beetle

Back at the beginning of February, DC's Legends of Tomorrow fans were given the news that Donald Faison (Scrubs) would be joining the long-running Arrowverse series for its seventh season finale in what was described as a very "golden" role (more on that below) but nothing else. Now while speculation leaned towards the obvious based on the clues, "Knocked Down, Knocked Up" confirmed it. Yup, Faison is playing none other than Booster Gold. And we've already learned how important the character is in the "bigger picture" just by the fact that he's already made a "guest appearance" over on The Flash. Now thanks to his Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald podcast with friend & Scrubs co-star Zach Braff, we're learning some cool information about Faison's future with the "Legends" and the future that Braff is officially throwing his hat into the ring to have with the "Legends."

Starting at around the 2:45 mark (the podcast episode is embedded below), Faison and Braff discuss the former's new role when the conversation turns to the folks on social media pushing for Braff to join Faison as the Ted Kord version of Blue Beetle. And in case you're wondering if there was any pause or moment of reflection on Braff's part? Think again, because he makes it known for the record that all EP Greg Berlanti needs to do is call him and he's there. But out of that conversation also came Faison's confirmation that he would be a series regular on the show if it's picked up for its eighth season.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The description of Faison's character that was released at the beginning of February included words & phrases such as "golden years," "boost," and "unauthorized time traveler" has folks believing we're about to get Booster Gold introduced into the Arrowverse:

The Legends first encounter this character at a different phase of his career whose golden years are in the rearview mirror. He is a good guy deep down; his ego is looking for a boost that only fame, fortune, and glory can provide. While he claims to have been recruited to work for a mysterious time organization, he wasn't offered much of a choice in the matter. As an unauthorized time traveler with high-profile aspirations, he developed a mischievous streak and cuts a few corners along the way to achieving his dreams. He knows all about the Legends of Tomorrow and finds them inspiring because they are the kind of heroes who started at the ground floor, as opposed to inheriting their powers from an alien planet, a spider bite, or wealthy parents. But the big question is whether his respect for the team is going to be able to help the Legends out of hot water or get them into hotter water!

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine/Dr. Gwyn Davies, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz, Aliyah O'Brien as Kayla. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.