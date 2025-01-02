Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50/50: For Season 46, It's Timothée Chalamet & "Rap Roundtable"

For today's SNL: 50 Seasons in 50 Days, Season 46 is represented by Timothée Chalamet's Smoke Chedda Tha A$$ Getta in "Rap Roundtable."

With some big 50th season celebrations set to kick off later this month, NBC's Saturday Night Live is back with the next edition of its social media series "SNL: 50 Seasons in 50 Days" series, which spotlights one sketch from an SNL season every day – beginning with the current and working backward. For this go-around, it's the eighth episode of Season 46 (December 12, 2020) – with host Timothée Chalamet and musical guest Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band. The sketch? "Rap Roundtable" sees host Nunya Bizness (Ego Nwodim) moderating a panel on hip-hop with guests Questlove (as himself), Queen Latifah (Punkie Johnson) – and Timothée Chalamet's and Pete Davidson's Smoke Chedda Tha A$$ Getta and Guap Lord, respectively. Going by the name Xan Mob, the two-man personification of white privilege and cultural appropriation would go on to scar eardrums everywhere with their song "Yeet" (with "Getta" eventually making another return).

Here's a look at the post honoring "Rap Roundtable" as the Season 46 spotlight sketch, followed by what we know so far about the 50th season festivities set for later this month and February:

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night (SNL Docuseries Set for January)

With only two shows remaining in 2024 for NBC's Saturday Night Live, we're getting an early look at what's in store in 2025 to celebrate the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series' 50th season. Before we get to the big celebration on February 16th and NBC's documentary event, Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music on January 27th, Peacock and Academy and Emmy Award winner Morgan Neville will be offering us an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at what makes the show an enduring and influential institution. Featuring more than 60 contributors, including alumni, and covering decades of history, the four-episode SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night reveals new insights into the show's history, pulling back the curtain on everything from the writers' room to the famed audition process. With all four episodes set to hit Peacock on January 16th, here's a look at what you can expect:

Peacock's SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night is a four-part docuseries honoring the legacy of SNL, with over 60 contributors, including SNL alumni, and covering decades of SNL history. Spotlighting some of the show's most iconic elements, each episode delves into the rich history of SNL and pulls back the curtain on the audition process, the writers' room, the fan favorite "More Cowbell" sketch, and the pivotal season 11.

Episode 101, "Five Minutes" – A showcase of the audition process, with never-before-seen audition footage and firsthand accounts from some of the show's most iconic names as they reflect on their preparation and journey to the SNL stage.

Episode 102, "Written By: A Week Inside The SNL Writers Room" – A behind-the-scenes look at the writing process from script to screen, capturing the creativity and chaos of a week inside the writers' room.

Episode 103, "More Cowbell" – A deep dive into the making of SNL's iconic "More Cowbell" sketch, exploring how a simple idea became a cultural phenomenon and offering a tribute to the lasting impact of sketch comedy.

Episode 104, "Season 11: The Weird Year" – An exploration into SNL's 11th season, examining the pivotal year that reset the show's direction and cemented its enduring DNA with Lorne Michaels at the helm.

Executive-produced by Neville, Caitrin Rogers, and Showrunner Juaquin Cambron, Peacock's SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night is produced by Jonathan Formica (Ep 101, "Five Minutes" & Ep 104, "Season 11: The Weird Year") and Allison Klein (Ep 102, "Written By: A Week Inside the SNL Writers Room" & Ep 103, "More Cowbell"). The episodes were directed by Robert Alexander (Ep 101, "Five Minutes"), Marshall Curry (Ep 102, "Written By: A Week Inside the SNL Writers Room"), Neil Berkeley (Ep 103, "More Cowbell"), and Jason Zeldes (Ep 104, "Season 11: The Weird Year").

