DC Studios: DCU Voice Acting Replaced by AI? "No Way": James Gunn

DC Studios' James Gunn addressed a concern that voice acting will be replaced by AI-generated work based on the live-action actor's voice.

Back in April, we learned who would be joining the voice cast of DC Studios co-heads James Gunn & Peter Safran's upcoming animated series based on writer J. M. DeMatteis & artist Pat Broderick's Creature Commandos. Along with it being important because the streaming series is the first project to get a green light from Gunn & Safran, it's also the first project to fall under the duo's policy that voice actors will also portray their live-action counterparts. While that's already raised concerns among some voice actors that the policy could end up hurting voice actors, another individual brought up the question as to whether AI might be brought in pretty much remove voice actors from the process – with the belief being that voice roles will eventually end up being "AI-generated from a licensed sound bank of the actor's voice." Not long after the tweet went live, Gunn responded to make sure that there was no confusion: "No way."

Just in case you need a reminder role call, we have Frank Grillo set as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, and Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot & Weasel, and Steve Agee returning as John Economos. Now, here's Gunn's tweet from earlier today shooting down the idea that AI-generated voice work will be used for DC Studios' animated projects:

First introduced in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

