Andor: "Rogue One" Prequel Teaser Previews The Rise of The Rebellion

After the release of some very cool key art earlier this week ahead of this month's three-episode premiere of Tony Gilroy (Rogue One), Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Diego Luna-starring Andor, why not pass along the newest teaser for the "Rogue One" prequel series? That's exactly what we were thinking, and that's what we have waiting for you below. And if there's one thing that's clear by the end of that clip, it's that it's going to take everyone if they stand a chance of helping take down the Empire.

With the three-episode premiere set for September 21st, here's a look back at the newest teaser for Andor:

The rebellion will rise. The three-episode premiere of #Andor, an Original series from Star Wars is streaming September 21 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/xCxZbxJIvf — Star Wars | Andor Premieres Sept 21 on Disney+ (@starwars) September 2, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at the sneak preview that was released a little more than a week ago:

Earlier this month, Disney+ released a key art poster that also substitutes as a calendar of when the season's episode will debut:

Previously, Gilroy confirmed a two-season, five-year story timeline that will spell out over 24 episodes. The first 12-episode season will cover the first year of Cassian Andor's (Luna) story and the rise of the Rebellion. The second 12-episode season will then cover the other four years before a narrative hand-off to Rogue One. With the series set to hit streaming screens on September 21st with three episodes, here's a look at the official trailer for Disney+ & Lucasfilm's upcoming Star Wars: Andor:

The "Andor" series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Joining Luna are Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl), Kyle Soller (Brexit), Genevieve O'Reilly (reprising Mon Mothma), Denise Gough (Angels in America), Forest Whitaker (reprising Saw Gerrera), Fiona Shaw ("Harry Potter" franchise), Robert Emms (His Dark Materials), and Adria Arjona (6 Underground, Morbius). Gilroy serves as both the series creator and showrunner, with Toby Haynes (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 8, 9,10), Susanna White (Episodes 4, 5, 6) & Benjamin Caron (Episodes 7, 11,12) directing. Writers include Tony Gilroy (Episodes 1,2, 3,11,12), Dan Gilroy (Episodes 4, 5, 6), Stephen Schiff (Episode 7) & Beau Willimon (Episodes 8, 9,10); with Luna, Gilroy, Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna & Michelle Rejwan executive producing. Produced by Lucasfilm, Andor premieres September 21.