Andor Season 2: Stellan Skarsgard "Satisfied" With Gilroy's Journey

Stellan Skarsgård (Dune: Part Two) offered a production update & some thoughts on the final season of Disney+'s Star Wars series, Andor.

It's safe to say that Andor is probably the most espionage and creatively ambitious Star Wars project in the Disney era, and it's thanks to creator Tony Gilroy, who helped Gareth Edwards in 2016's Rogue One, the standalone franchise film it precedes, focusing on Diego Luna's Cassian Andor. Cassian was the mercenary-turned-rebel who joined Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and a ragtag of misfits on a suicide mission to secure plans for the Death Star. Given the character's grim fate, the Disney+ series acts as a direct prequel that will lead into the 2016 film. Season one focused on Cassian taking a job from Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen Rael, a well-connected antique dealer who risks everything to try to undermine the Galactic Empire, sewing the seeds of a rebellion.

While promoting his upcoming film Dune: Part Two, Skarsgård spoke to Gizmodo about what little he could say about season two. "I'm satisfied where it goes, yeah," he said. "It's such good writing, and it's Tony Gilroy; I really like to say his lines." During the events of season one, we find out about his connections with Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) and militant Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) while setting up Cassian on the others on jobs to undermine the Empire – one that led to Cassian's imprisonment.

As they reconvened on Ferrix in the season one finale "Rix Road," Cassian was paranoid, thinking Luthen was there to kill him – which the latter admitted. After Cassian hands his blaster to Luthen to decide his fate, whether to kill him or join the Rebel Alliance, Luthen discards it and welcomes the newest member. The WGA & SAG-AFTRA strikes delayed the production of Andor season two, so there's no currently set release date, but the show is one of those rare instances where we've known the overall ending for quite some time. Andor, which also stars Kyle Soller, Denise Gough, Adria Arjona, Jacob James Beswick, Varada Sethu, Faye Marsay, and Anton Lesser, is available to stream on Disney+. Warner Bros Dune Part Two, which also stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux, comes to theaters on March 1st.

