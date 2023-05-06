Andor Showrunner Tony Gilroy on Final Episodes & "Rogue One" Timeline Andor creator and showrunner Tony Gilroy offered some more clarity on how the Disney+ series' final episodes will lead into "Rogue One."

Thanks to the streaming era, Disney was able to tell the expansive stories of their biggest IPs in Marvel and Star Wars unlike ever before. This has especially been the case as the Star Wars franchise bridges the gap between the Skywalker Saga films as much as they can. One of the first major projects in Lucasfilms' Disney era was 2016's Rogue One, which followed the squad responsible for getting Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) the plans to the Death Star leading up to 1977's A New Hope. With the popularity of the film, a follow-up spinoff Andor with Rogue One star Diego Luna chronicle the story of how Cassian Andor started from a mercenary and became a revolutionary. The series was meticulously planned by showrunner and creator Tony Gilroy only to be two seasons, and there are specific plans he has in the final episodes.

How Andor Leads to Rogue One

Gilroy told Empire the final three episodes of Andor will cover the last three days before Rogue One. "The risks this season will take are very different," promises Luna. "In every way," Gilroy added. "Look, man, I'm not trying to make a career here; if anything, I'm on the downhill side of a long career. But this is an opportunity. This is 1,500 pages of the most dynamic material in these people's lives to deal with. We got it right the first time, and you don't want to let your foot off the gas."

Season one introduced a range of revolutionaries from Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay), B2EMO (Dave Chapman), Maarva Andor (Fiona Shaw), Cinta Kaz (Varada Sethu), and Kino Loy (Andy Serkis). We met antagonists Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) and Dedra Meero (Denise Gough). For more on Gilroy talking about the season two evolution of Dedra Meero and Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen Rael, you can check out the interview here. Season two of Andor is set to premiere on August 2024.