Andor Season 2 Still Filming, Eyes August 2024 Debut; Trailer Screened At Star Wars Celebration, Tony Gilroy offered a filming update on Andor Season 2 & when it's expected to premiere; new footage was screened.

Star Wars Celebration 2023 kicked off from London in a big way this morning, with the Lucasfilm Studio Showcase offering some promising news for fans of Tony Gilroy (Rogue One), Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Diego Luna-starring "Rogue One" prequel series Star Wars: Andor. For those wondering about the status of the second season, Gilroy has an updated timeline to share. Basically, they began filming five months ago, they're about halfway through filming, they have about four months left of filming, and then a 2024 premiere. "Physically, we started shooting in November," said Gilroy. "We're about halfway." With an August endgame in mind for filming, Gilroy sees the second and final season hitting in August 2024 – ending exactly how fans would expect – with Rogue One. "If you know your ending, it really helps. We know exactly where we're going. You know what you have to deliver emotionally and what the story has to do. It's a decision borne of survival, but it's good for us creatively." Gilroy added. In addition, a trailer/sizzle reel was screened (but not released as of this writing) that featured a much bigger role for Syril Karn (Kyle Soller), Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) looking to rally the rebels, Cassian (Luna) rockin' a new 'do, and some interesting new characters.

Previously, Gilroy confirmed a two-season, five-year story timeline that will spell out over 24 episodes. The first 12-episode season will cover the first year of Cassian Andor's (Luna) story and the rise of the Rebellion. The second 12-episode season will then cover the other four years before a narrative hand-off to Rogue One. Here's a look back at an official trailer, overview, and teaser for Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Andor:

Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Andor explores a new perspective from the "Star Wars" galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's (Luna) journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Luna was joined by Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl), Kyle Soller (Brexit), Genevieve O'Reilly (reprising Mon Mothma), Denise Gough (Angels in America), Forest Whitaker (reprising Saw Gerrera), Fiona Shaw ("Harry Potter" franchise), Robert Emms (His Dark Materials), and Adria Arjona (6 Underground, Morbius). Gilroy serves as both the series creator and showrunner, with Toby Haynes (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 8, 9,10), Susanna White (Episodes 4, 5, 6) & Benjamin Caron (Episodes 7, 11,12) directing. Writers included Tony Gilroy (Episodes 1,2, 3,11,12), Dan Gilroy (Episodes 4, 5, 6), Stephen Schiff (Episode 7) & Beau Willimon (Episodes 8, 9,10), with Luna, Gilroy, Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna & Michelle Rejwan executive producing.