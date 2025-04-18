Posted in: Disney+, Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: andor

Andor Season 2 Teaser, BTS Look: Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025

Released to coincide with the Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 panel, here's a new teaser and behind-the-scenes look at Andor Season 2.

With only days to go until the second and final season of series creator Tony Gilroy (Rogue One), Disney+, and Lucasfilm's Diego Luna-starring Andor launches, Luna, Gilroy, executive producer Sanne Wohlenberg, and cast members Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Genevieve O'Reilly, Alan Tudyk, and Denise Gough stopped by Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 to discuss the "Rogue One" prequel series and screen the first episode for those in attendance. For those who couldn't make it, Lucasfilm released a new teaser and behind-the-scenes look at what viewers can expect.

The second season of Andor takes place as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices, and conflicting agendas will become profound. Rife with political intrigue and danger, the series is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans to the Empire's weapon of mass destruction—The Death Star—setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film. The prequel series sets the clock back five years from the events of "Rogue One" to tell the story of the film's hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from a disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny.

The second and final season of Lucasfilm and Disney+'s Andor stars Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O'Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, and Alan Tudyk, with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker. The series was created by Tony Gilroy, who also serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, Luke Hull, and John Gilroy.

Lucasfilm and Disney+'s Andor creator Tony Gilroy wrote the first three episodes, with Beau Willimon writing episodes 4-6, Dan Gilroy penning episodes 7-9, and Tom Bissell penning episodes 10-12. The directors for the series are Ariel Kleiman (Eps. 1-6), Janus Metz (Eps. 7-9), and Alonso Ruizpalacios (Eps. 10-12).

