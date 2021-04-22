Andrew Lincoln Updates Walking Dead Films, TWD Season 11 Appearance

Between the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead, the current sixth and upcoming seventh season of Fear the Walking Dead, and the upcoming second and final season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond all in play between this year and next, the TWD universe isn't exactly going to be slowing down any time soon. And now we have some more wood to throw on the fire, with none other than Andrew Lincoln. In the following highlights from his interview with SFX Magazine, the actor offered up some thoughts and an update on the upcoming Rick Grimes films, and if he will be making an appearance on TWD before it wraps up its run.

On the Production/Filming Timeline: "I'm not filming at the moment," Lincoln revealed. "I'm still very much in lockdown. We're very excited about how, at the first available opportunity, we're going to go into production – there's talk of it being spring. I can't wait to get those cowboy boots."

On Appearing in "The Walking Dead" Season 11: "That's a very good question. The easy answer is I have no idea," Lincoln explained. "I don't think it's written yet, but I would never say never to that because everybody that's still doing the TV show are dear friends, and it's an extraordinary feat that they're still going and making this beautiful and ground-breaking show that still resonates with the world."

Lincoln Makes It Clear That It's Rick Grimes FILMS: "I have signed for more than one film. I am a producer on it. I will not be directing, because I don't like watching myself, so that would be a self-defeating exercise. It would just be the most painful… yeah, it just wouldn't happen," the actor explained. "All of those answers will hopefully be resolved in the next couple of months but, yes, there's more than one. We need to get the first one absolutely right and that's why it's taken longer than we anticipated – and obviously with the pandemic. I can't wait. I'm really excited about broadening the scale and scope of the story and finding out where Rick is."

With the 11th and final season warning of a "New World Order" starting August 22, viewers were treated to the first official image from the finale season- with Daryl (Norman Reedus) checking out a sewer drain with a flashlight- but where does it lead to?

Now here's a look back at the full "Questions" teaser released on Sunday, making those scenes of an ominous interrogation room, ice cream and cake displays, posters of missing people on boards, a bench at a subway stop with a pointed message to God, and what a courtroom with a gavel on the table a bit easier to understand- with a look at a Commonwealth red security uniform. And then there's the interrogation…

In a conversation with Insider from last month, showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang offered some additional insight into the first full teaser for the final season and how a classic moment from the comics will also be getting a "remix" over the course of the final 24 episodes. With regards to the scenes with the bakery and the "missing persons" board that were reminding comics fans of Michonne's storyline with her long-lost daughter Elodie? You were right on target except with Danai Gurira's Michonne gone from the series, viewers should expect that storyline to shift elsewhere- but to who? "I think for comic-book fans that [those scenes] definitely means something specific," Kang explained. "We're planning to do some version of that, but, since we don't have Michonne, we'll see what form that takes."