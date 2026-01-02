Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: andy cohen, Eric Adams

Andy Cohen Calls Out Eric Adams on NYE; Ex-NYC Mayor Responds

After Andy Cohen called out the ex-NYC mayor during CNN's New Year's Eve special, Eric Adams took to social media to offer a harsh response.

In terms of making headlines, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen more than lived up to our expectations by the time the credits rolled on CNN's New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. One of those moments came when Cooper and Cohen were joined by actor B.J. Novak (The Office), and the conversation turned to outgoing NYC Mayor Eric Adams. "I just want to say, you got your pardons. Now go off into the sunset," Cohen said at one point. "We'll fiddle with what we have — with what you left us with. Go dance away. We'll see you at all the parties. You partied your way through four years; we'll see you at all the clubs." Cohen continued, "I will say this. I think he may have dented the rat population. I think he got rid of some of the rats. But isn't that a metaphor of sorts? Let's call it as it is. Honestly. Guess what. It is 2026, and there are less rats."

A day after Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as the new mayor of NYC, the ex-mayor took to social media to push back on Cohen's comments. "Another sloppy drunken rant. If anyone actually cares about him, they'll tell him to get help," Adams posted on social media. "New Yorkers aren't laughing with him. They are concerned about him. Public intoxication is a disease. He should seek help. He was safe in Times Square because we did our job. Again. Seek help. AAA: Andy's Alcohol Anonymous."

Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen Ring in 2026 with Colbert, Puppets & More

For the ninth time, Cooper and Cohen were back on our screens to help us ring in the new year. From tequila shots to Cohen's obsession with Diana Ross (who was booked for ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest), there was a whole lot to love about the big countdown. If you missed it, CNN released a few clips of just some of the highlights from the festivities.

First up, Cooper and Cohen had a chance to check in – and enjoy a shot or two – with none other than late-night host Stephen Colbert. In the clip above, Colbert wears his "LOTR" geek pride on his sleeve, wishing the hosts a Happy New Year in Elvish. From there, the three discuss what the past year has been like for Colbert and what his mindset is as he heads into his show's final run. Make sure to check out "Never Have I Ever" for some interesting insights into Colbert's late-night backstory, before Colbert gets in a few knocks at Cooper and Cohen's choice of attire.

Proving how you can pretty much expect anything and everything during the show, Cooper and Cohen welcomed Mentalist Oz Pearlman to blow their minds with some impressive readings. After getting a chance to check out Pearlman's previous appearance on Cooper's CNN show, Pearlman puts his skills to good use by leaving both hosts with their jaws dropped. But you need to stick around for some "mentalist math" at the end, that's still making our heads hurt:

Did you really think Cooper and Cohen would tease puppet versions of themselves and not bring them out live during the show? Did you really think it would turn out as planned? Cooper's "I look like I've had a stroke!" is pretty much the line of the segment, but there was a whole lot to love. From Cooper and Cohen's puppet dopplegangers answering tough questions about one another to the moment when Cohen realizes Cooper never went to puppetry school as a kid, here's a look at our duo in fine felt form – with a guest appearance from correspondent Richard Quest in Times Square – dressed as Napoleon:

