Posted in: Games, Kalypso Media, Video Games | Tagged: Gaming Minds Studios, Tropico 7

Tropico 7 Announces New Closed Beta Test For April

Tropico 7 is going to run a Closed Beta test in April, giving you a chance to try a limited build of the game while its being worked on

Article Summary Tropico 7 enters Closed Beta on Steam from March 31, with playtesting across early April 2024.

Lead El Presidente and face a new nemesis, Victoria Guerra, in an all-new campaign story.

Shape your archipelago with massive islands, sandbox maps, terraforming, and a random map generator.

Manage politics, build cities, control armies, and customize your palace in this city-builder sequel.

Kalypso Media and developer Gaming Minds Studios have announced that Tropico 7 will be getting a new Closed Beta test. The team will be running the game for two weeks for those who sign up, giving them a chance to experience the game in a limited capacity while they take notes on how it performs. The test technically kicks off on March 31 for Steam, but will run for the first half of April. You can sign up for the test on this website before the launch, as the team are planning to launch the title sometime in 2026.

Tropico 7

Get rich or die trying! You are free to agree with El Presidente on the greatness of Tropico and his unmatched leadership skills. In Tropico 7, you step into his shiny boots again to build your archipelago nation and – literally – move mountains. With great power comes great responsibility – and even greater opportunity. As the most benevolent leader of your island nation, guide your loyal citizens (and your Swiss Bank Account) through the ages toward untold prosperity. Remember: Control isn't tyranny, it's efficiency – and more control means more efficiency (except when Penultimo is involved, but that's another story).

Exert your control and shape the landscape you are building on to fit your vision. Plan and construct complex city layouts, fulfil the multifaceted needs of your subjects, give precise directions to your army, and look down on your opponents in the council, all while revelling in your own splendour. See how it all leads to ever greater efficiency? This could be an aspiring dictator's dream come true indeed… however, sometimes life gives you lemons. Or obstacles in the shape of a very clever and very annoying opponent: Victoria Guerra! You will need all your skills, cunning and presidential 'grandeur' to end this latest chapter with a simple truth: ¡Victoria no es la revolución!

Lead Your Nation to New Heights: Tropico 7 tells El Presidente's continuous success story across 5 campaign maps – starring himself, Penultimo and a new nemesis: Victoria Guerra.

Tropico 7 tells El Presidente's continuous success story across 5 campaign maps – starring himself, Penultimo and a new nemesis: Victoria Guerra. More is More: Archipelagos, with the biggest islands ever in the series, await your rule, expanded with 10 extra scenarios , more than 20 sandbox maps , and endless possibilities with a random map generator .

Archipelagos, with the ever in the series, await your rule, expanded with , more than , and endless possibilities with a . Move Mountains – Literally: Erase them, create beaches, or even create entirely new islands! The new terraforming feature brings your megalomaniac dreams to life. Start that mammoth project – NOW!

Erase them, create beaches, or even create entirely new islands! The new brings your megalomaniac dreams to life. Start that mammoth project – NOW! Bollocks uhm… Politics : Navigate the snares and pits of internal politics, when you summon the different factions to your council , a new way to meet them face to face while you pulverize their dreams – or use them for a BIG DEAL to your own advantage.

: Navigate the snares and pits of internal politics, when you summon the to your , a new way to meet them face to face while you pulverize their dreams – or use them for a BIG DEAL to your own advantage. Make The World Your Playground: Elections, election speeches and a vast portfolio of edicts depending on your political standing spice up your daily rule while you juggle foreign affairs and occasionally steal… uhm relocate a landmark to revel in its benefits.

Elections, election speeches and a vast portfolio of edicts depending on your political standing spice up your daily rule while you juggle foreign affairs and occasionally steal… uhm relocate a landmark to revel in its benefits. Built to Prosper : Strategically place buildings to make use of synergy effects, keep citizen satisfaction high, and fill any unused plots of land with beautiful parks in a freely customized size.

: Strategically place buildings to make use of synergy effects, keep citizen satisfaction high, and fill any unused plots of land with beautiful parks in a freely customized size. Generalissimo No. 1 : Eliminate those pesky rebels and fend off foreign threats with a reworked military system enabling more direct control of your military units.

: Eliminate those pesky rebels and fend off foreign threats with a enabling more direct control of your military units. Always Jusde a Book By Its Cover: Customize the appearance of your palace and El Presidente with new and creative options.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!