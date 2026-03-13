Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Vampire Lestat, Doctor Who/Netflix, The Pitt: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Trump/Joe Rogan, The Vampire Lestat, Bluey, Stewie, Rick and Morty, Doctor Who, The Pitt, One Piece & more!

Article Summary The Vampire Lestat releases haunting new track "All Fall Down" just in time for Friday the 13th.

Could Doctor Who be heading to Netflix? We offer some thoughts on the topic.

Stewie from Family Guy gets greenlit for a two-season spinoff from FOX, starring MacFarlane and Butler.

Get the latest on The Pitt, One Piece, Bluey, Malcolm in the Middle, and more TV favorites.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Trump/Joe Rogan, High Potential, The Vampire Lestat, Malcolm in the Middle, Bluey, Stewie, Rick and Morty, Law & Order: SVU, Doctor Who/Netflix, Scarpetta, The Pitt, Matlock, Elsbeth, One Piece, Scrubs, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, March 13th, 2026:

The Vampire Lestat: Trippy, Intense Official Opening Titles Released

The Vampire Lestat Releases "All Fall Down" Track for Friday the 13th

SNL: Harry Styles Catches Feels for Jane Wickline, Misses NYC & More

Trump Planning UFC Event Amid Iran War "Weird," "Sounds Crazy": Rogan

Will Trent Searches for His Uncle: S04E11 "He Lives!" Images, Trailer

Man of Tomorrow: Lanterns Star Aaron Pierre Joins The Cast

High Potential S02E15: "Pie In the Sky" Images, Trailer Released

AEW Dynamite Review: Tony Khan Wants to Ruin WrestleMania

The Vampire Lestat Countdown Clock: New Track on Friday the 13th?

Malcolm in the Middle Trailer: Yup, "Life's Still Unfair" For Malcolm

Bluey Stage Show Debuts This Month on Disney+; More Minisodes in May

Stewie: Family Guy Spinoff From MacFarlane, Butler Gets 2-Season Order

Big Mistakes Trailer: Netflix Previews Dan Levy, Rachel Sennott Series

The Traitors, The Celebrity Traitors Sticking with BBC Until 2030

Rick and Morty Season 9 Sneak Peek Finds Rick on a Health Kick

Rick and Morty, Firefly & The Boys/Jensen Ackles: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Law & Order: SVU Returns Tonight: Here's Our S27E15: "Thirsty" Preview

Doctor Who on Netflix? Streamer Announcement Makes Things Interesting

Star Trek: Myers Discusses Pitching Paramount on "Year One" & More

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Crawford on Racist Fans, GRRM Support

The Hunting Party: McKenzie on Shane/S2 Changes, Serial Killer Pitches

Dawson's Creek Star Joshua Jackson on Van Der Beek's Passing, Reunion

Law & Order S25E15 "Bright Lights" Preview: Price, Maroun Get Personal

Scarpetta: Cannavale & DeBose on Embracing Sarnoff's Vision & More

The Hunting Party S02E07 "Sidney Fairfax" Preview: Pit Mystery Deepens

The Pitt Season 2 Ep. 10: "4:00 P.M." Preview: Water Park Emergency

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E13 Preview: Big Birthday Blues

Ghosts Serves Up "St. Hetty's Day 2: The Help": Our S05E13 Preview

Matlock Season 2: Check Out Our Updated S02E11 "Tail Lights" Preview

Elsbeth Gets Caught Up in a Puzzling Mystery Tonight: S03E13 Preview

One Piece Producers Developing Live-Action Samurai Champloo Series

Scrubs: Eddie Leavy on Initial Approach to Raffi, Top AP Bio Memories

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!