Star Trek: Myers Discusses Pitching Paramount on "Year One" & More

Strange New Worlds EP Henry Alonso Myers discusses pitching Paramount on "Year One" as the final TOS prequel and the future of Star Trek.

Article Summary Strange New Worlds wraps as Pike hands over the Enterprise to Kirk, setting up Star Trek: Year One.

Henry Alonso Myers confirms Star Trek: Year One has been officially pitched to Paramount executives.

Enterprise sets are still intact, fueling hope for more Star Trek adventures post-Strange New Worlds.

The future of Star Trek remains uncertain as no new shows are in active production after season five.

At the tail end of season three and before wrapping filming of the fifth and final season of Strange New Worlds, showrunners and executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers teased what we'll see as Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) finally surrenders the captain's chair of the U.S.S. Enterprise to James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley) and we see The Original Series crew together again that sees Thomas Jane and Kai Murakami in the finale as Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy and helmsman Hikaru Sulu, respectively, as the final pieces of Kirk's Enterprise. While Pike's journey is set, Goldsman shared the idea of Year One that sees Wesley's Kirk gaining that invaluable experience before he turns into the William Shatner incarnation we see in TOS. Speaking to TrekMovie.com, Myers provided a proper update and optimism that at least Paramount Skydance is listening.

Star Trek: Year One Officially Pitched at Paramount

"Well, our sets have not been destroyed yet. That is what I can say…" Myers revealed. That piece of information is relevant because at the time that Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas tried to pitch Legacy to follow the finale after three seasons, the sets were immediately destroyed, and rebuilding them would make it too cost-prohibitive. "That makes this the big decision for them, because it's about, do you hold on to the sets, currently? As I said, they have not been destroyed, so we're waiting to find out what they want to do," Myers added.

When it comes to speculating if Paramount executives are waiting on season four reaction to SNW, "I don't know. They way I tend to look at it, my job is to get [post-production on season 4 and 5] done, to finish the show," Myers said. "I try not to think about what our partners at the studio have to do, because that's a whole other world. Akiva likes to go in and really push hard, and I'm probably more of a softer push on that, but my heart is where Akiva is."

There are far more questions about the franchise's future, with SNW wrapping the fifth and final season and Starfleet Academy wrapping production on its second season, and the season one finale premiering on Paramount+, marking the first time in a decade that no Star Trek shows are in active production. That doesn't even get into where the cinematic end of Trek will go, since the TOS-oriented Kelvin films were officially dropped with their last entry in 2016's Beyond, and the fourth film never came to fruition.

