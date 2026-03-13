Posted in: BBC, Current News, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: Russell T. Davies on Lost Episodes Being Found: "Daleks!"

Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies shared his excitement about two lost 1965 episodes being found and available to stream next month.

Article Summary Two lost Doctor Who episodes from 1965, "The Nightmare Begins" and "Devil’s Planet," have been rediscovered.

Russell T. Davies celebrates the find and confirms both episodes will stream free on BBC iPlayer in April.

The episodes are part of the classic "Daleks' Master Plan" arc starring William Hartnell as the First Doctor.

Film is Fabulous! led the search, with restored episodes set for a special screening and digital release this Easter.

The news hit last night that has a whole lot of Doctor Who fans around the world excited. Thanks to the anonymous donation of "hundreds of home videos," two additional chapters in "The Daleks' Master Plan" arc were discovered: "The Nightmare Begins" and "Devil's Planet," both originally airing in 1965. With "Day of Armageddon" discovered in 2004, fans now have the first three installments of the overarching storyline, which starred William Hartnell as the First Doctor and Peter Purves as assistant Steven Taylor. Even better, it keeps fans' hopes alive that more lost episodes can be found.

Along with a set of official images from the BBC's social media accounts, we also take a look at what Showrunner Russell T. Davies had to share about the news as he continues working on this year's Christmas Special.

"Two missing Doctor Who episodes FOUND! The Nightmare Begins and Devil's Planet from 1965 (what titles!). Lost for 61 years! Best of all, these will be made available for FREE on the BBC iPlayer in April. Huge thanks to the amazing people at Film is Fabulous, for finding these and returning them safely. They're a registered charity doing great work, so help them out if you can. Maybe they'll find more! As the Doctor says… "Daleks!" Davies shared on Instagram shortly after the news broke.

Written by Dalek creator Terry Nation, the serial also features an early appearance from Nicholas Courtney in his pre-Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart days. Film is Fabulous! (FIF) is sponsoring a special screening of the two episodes in London on April 4th, with Purves as the guest of honor (though no details for the event have been released so far). On the same day as the screening, the two restored Doctor Who episodes will also be available on BBC iPlayer (no word yet on if there will be any viewing options for those outside of BBC iPlayer's reach – possibly as a physical release, digital download, or something along those lines).

Noreen Adams, Director of BBC Archives, had this to say about the news: "We're thrilled to have worked with the team at Film is Fabulous! to bring these lost Doctor Who episodes to viewers on BBC iPlayer this Easter. BBC Archives has been working to restore the original recordings and update these to broadcast quality, ensuring fans can enjoy a little extra treat with their Easter Eggs this April."

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