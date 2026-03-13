Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Neowiz | Tagged: Cats & Soup, Flower Kingdom

Cats & Soup Releases New Flower Kingdom Update

Cats & Soup has a brand-new update out for March, as the Flower Kingdom update is available right now on both iOS and Android

Article Summary Discover the Flower Kingdom Update in Cats & Soup, now live on iOS and Android for Spring 2026.

Meet the new limited-edition Lilac Tabby and earn rewards during the Baby Kitten Travel event.

Enjoy new spring-themed facilities like Violet Care and Coffee Time, plus nine decoration packs.

Explore the revamped Fitting Room System for easier and more fun cat costume customization.

Neowiz has released a new update for Cats & Soup this morning, as they celebrate the Spring with the Flower Kingdom update. This is a few things rolled into one as you'll see new things blossom, as well as a St Patrick's Day event, some new kitties, and a few more additions to carry over the next few months. We have more details about all this from the devs below, as the update is live on iOS and Android.

Cats & Soup – Flower Kingdom Update

Meet Lilac Tabby: Lilac Tabby is the latest limited-edition cat to join the fur-rest via the In-Game Observatory and Meow's Journey. Lilac Tabby is adorned with lilac-petal markings and embodies the sweet smells of spring blossoms.

Lilac Tabby is the latest limited-edition cat to join the fur-rest via the In-Game Observatory and Meow's Journey. Lilac Tabby is adorned with lilac-petal markings and embodies the sweet smells of spring blossoms. NEW Baby Kitten Travel Event: From Friday, Mar. 13 to Monday, Apr. 6, currency earned during the Baby Kitten Travel event can unlock limited-edition items at the Wandering Workshop, including the Flower-Scented Kingdom, Spring Flower-Loving Dragon and the Flower-Scented Cooking facility skin. Unlocking locked travel destination photos will grant additional special rewards, including a kitten-only costume.

From Friday, Mar. 13 to Monday, Apr. 6, currency earned during the Baby Kitten Travel event can unlock limited-edition items at the Wandering Workshop, including the Flower-Scented Kingdom, Spring Flower-Loving Dragon and the Flower-Scented Cooking facility skin. Unlocking locked travel destination photos will grant additional special rewards, including a kitten-only costume. NEW Spring Facilities: The forest is more lively than ever before with the addition of Violet Care, a new cooking facility to prepare sweet violets, and Coffee Time, a new location where cats can leisurely drink coffee and rest.

The forest is more lively than ever before with the addition of Violet Care, a new cooking facility to prepare sweet violets, and Coffee Time, a new location where cats can leisurely drink coffee and rest. St. Patrick's Day Rewards: All users who log in between Friday, Mar. 13 and Tuesday, March 31 will receive holiday-themed rewards.

All users who log in between Friday, Mar. 13 and Tuesday, March 31 will receive holiday-themed rewards. Limited-Edition Spring Decoration Packages: Nine new spring decoration packages enhance the fun of collecting, including sets like Special Guests and Facility Skin, as well as four new Beautiful Jewels of the Kingdom packages.

Nine new spring decoration packages enhance the fun of collecting, including sets like Special Guests and Facility Skin, as well as four new Beautiful Jewels of the Kingdom packages. Fitting Room System Overhaul: Costume Storage has been completely redesigned into a Fitting Room, allowing users to preview and customize costumes on their cats freely. Costume management is now more intuitive and convenient, enhancing the fun of dressing up.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!