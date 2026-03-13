Posted in: CBS, TV, YouTube | Tagged: d&d, dungeons & dragons

Dungeons & Dragons Launches 1983 Animated Series YouTube Stream Today

The 1983 animated series will debut on the Dungeons & Dragons YouTube channel today at 3 pm ET, with the first three episodes dropping.

Before the Peter Jackson adaptation of J.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings and George R. R. Martin's Game of Thrones helped vault high fantasy into the mainstream, there was a surge of multiple projects throughout the 1980s that tried to capitalize on the genre based on a variety of factors from Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson's original tabletop classic Dungeons & Dragons (created in 1974) and the success of the 1982 film adaptation of Robert E. Howard's Conan the Barbarian. In 1983, Marvel Productions (now the Disney-owned New World Animation) & D&D Entertainment collaborated on a Saturday morning animated series called Dungeons & Dragons for CBS, created by Kevin Paul Coates, Dennis Marks, and Takashi. While there has been a home release, the game, formerly of TSR and now owned by Hasbro, has a home on its YouTube channel, where it posts episodes from its three-season run from 1983 to 1985.

Dungeons & Dragons Animated Series Episodes Stream Officially on YouTube

"Are they still looking for that portal home? We're watching episodes of the Dungeons & Dragons animated series every Friday on our YouTube channel," the game's social media account posted. The series featured the voices of Willie Aames (Eight Is Enough, Charles in Charge), Don Most (Happy Days, Glee), Adam Rich (Code Red, Eight Is Enough), Peter Cullen (Transformers, Invincible), Teddy Field III (Mister T, Saturday Supercade), Katie Leigh (Muppet Babies, Adventures of the Gummi Bears), Sidney Miller (Cagney & Lacey, The Smurfs), Tonya Gayle Smith (The Facts of Life), and Frank Welker (Scooby Doo, Futurama).

Aames was Hank, the Ranger, the leader of the group. Most voiced Eric, the Cavalier, the comic relief, and the coward. Smith played Diana, the Acrobat, who carried a quarterstaff and could inspire, guide, and support the group. Rich was Presto, the Magician, the wizard, and the arcane caster of the group. Leigh voiced Sheila, the Thief, who uses a cloak to turn invisible and provides invaluable stealth to the team. Field played Bobby, the Barbarian, who breaks stuff and faces, and is effectively the tank of the party. Rounding out the roles are Welker, who provided the vocal effects of Bobby's pet unicorn, Uni, and Miller's Dungeon Master, who provides invaluable advice and help, but often in a cryptic manner.

