Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Pitt

The Pitt S02E11 Trailer Previews Dr. Robby's Encounter with ICE Agents

HBO Max's trailer for next week's episode of The Pitt Season 2 already has fans talking, as Dr. Robby tries treating an ICE-arrested patient.

It's standard practice for EP John Wells and series creator & showrunner R. Scott Gemmill's Noah Wyle-starring The Pitt to drop trailers for the upcoming episode shortly after the latest episode airs. That was the case again this week, but the preview for S02E11: "5:00 P.M." also gave us the heads-up that the hit HBO Max series would be tackling the controversy surrounding Donald Trump's Department of Homeland Security and the tactics that its Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have taken. The killings of individuals Keith Porter Jr., Renee Good, Alex Pretti, Linda Davis, and others, as well as reported acts of violence committed by ICE agents, have resulted in state and national-level protests that have gone global.

Kicking in at the 00:27 mark, two ICE agents are shown with a woman in handcuffs, with one of the agents claiming the woman "took a nasty fall" and may have hurt her shoulder. As she's being treated, the woman is asked whether there's anyone she wants them to call on her behalf, only for the ICE agent to cut off the conversation by saying, "No phone calls." The comment gets a look of disbelief from Dr. Robby (Wyle), the injured woman, and (it appears) the other ICE agent. Previously, Wells shared that he spoke with the folks over at HBO to let them know that the ICE controversy would be addressed this season.

"I don't want to be in a situation where it's a surprise," explained Wells. "And their response was, 'Good story. Just make sure it's balanced, and we're not just treating the situation as if it doesn't have other points of view.'" He continued, "When we first pitched it, I thought, 'Uh oh,' you know. I can say that all of us are approaching what's going on in this country right now with a certain trepidation, and also awareness that there are some possible risks to telling certain kinds of stories."

The Pitt: Noah Wyle on Season 3 Addressing Medicare Cuts

Speaking with the press after walking away with SAG-AFTRA's Actor Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series on Sunday, Wyle noted that there's never a "shortage of storylines to pull from in an emergency room" when asked about what issues the third season would be tackling. That said, the series's star and executive producer shared that the impending Medicare crisis is too important a topic for them not to address.

"When you have characters that are as rich and diverse and as multi-dimensional as the ones that we have, it's very easy to just sort of plot them into the future and figure out what they would be struggling with at that point," Wyle shared "But, obviously these cuts in Medicare, the ones that are going to affect Americans and put them off the rolls, hospital closures, there's all sorts of very pressing issues that are facing hospitals and health care workers in America, and we've only scratched the surface."

Starring Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, the critically acclaimed series offers a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America, as seen through the lens of frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh. Each episode follows an hour of Dr. Robby's (Wyle) 15-hour shift as the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center's emergency department. Tracy Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Dennis Whitaker), and Shabana Azeez (Victoria Javadi) also starred in the first season.

Sepideh Moafi has joined the cast for the second season of The Pitt as a series regular, with Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard, Lucas Iverson, Lawrence Robinson, Brittany Allen, Bonita Friedericy, Taylor Handley, Jeff Kober, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, Annabelle Toomey, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, and Annabelle Toomey.

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