Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Receives Challenge Mode Update

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered dropped a new Challenge Mode update this week as the collection is now available on mobile and Switch 2

Crystal Dynamics and Aspyr have released a new update this morning for Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, while the collection also comes out on a few new platforms. First off, the game will get the new Challenge Mode update that will add some unique missions and more to the game that will put even the best player to the test. Meanwhile, the game has launch for iOS and Android devices, we well as on the Nintendo Switch 2 this week. We have more details about the new mode below.

Challenge Mode Update

Challenge Mode is a free patch that adds a new mode with level difficulty customization, plus new outfits and achievements for players seeking the ultimate test of their skills across the trilogy. This is the perfect opportunity for new and seasoned fans alike to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Tomb Raider this year and one of gaming's most iconic heroines!

New Challenge Mode: Test your skills with new difficulty customization options! Modify health, damage, bonuses, enemies, and more to create new challenges with endless replayability. The higher the challenge rating, the more you'll unlock!

10 New Outfits: Complete achievements to unlock 10 new Lara Croft outfits with upgraded abilities to push you further on your next run. Each new outfit offers new bonuses like the ability to run faster, dive deeper, and fight harder!

15 New Achievements: Increase your achievement and trophy collection with the addition of new Challenge Mode achievements.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

For the first time ever, play the complete experience with all expansions and secret levels on modern platforms in this definitive collection. Players will get Tomb Raider I + Unfinished Business, Tomb Raider II + Golden Mask, and Tomb Raider III + The Lost Artifact.

Challenge Mode : Replay levels with customized modifiers and complete achievements to unlock 10 New Outfits that enhance Lara's abilities.

: Replay levels with customized modifiers and complete achievements to unlock 10 New Outfits that enhance Lara's abilities. Solve Ancient Mysteries : Uncover treasures of the ancient world by solving puzzles and unraveling mysteries lost to the ravages of time.

: Uncover treasures of the ancient world by solving puzzles and unraveling mysteries lost to the ravages of time. Globe-trotting Adventure : Follow Lara Croft around the world and face off against deadly foes and dangerous myths.

: Follow Lara Croft around the world and face off against deadly foes and dangerous myths. Lovingly Restored : Experience the classics boasting upgraded graphics, with the option to switch to the original polygon look at any time.

: Experience the classics boasting upgraded graphics, with the option to switch to the original polygon look at any time. Photo Mode: Capture Lara with any weapon and unlocked outfit in 21 poses, or look around the level for hidden items and secrets.

