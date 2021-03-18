Animal Kingdom S05 Teaser: Pope Knows They All Have a Price to Pay

With the Codys (Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole) looking at two seasons ahead of them to make the "family business" their own now that Smurf (Ellen Barkin) has shuffled off the show's mortal coil, TNT's Animal Kingdom is set to return this summer with the fifth season that looks to remind the world of who the Codys are while also showing that the boys can do just fine out from under Smurf's shadow. But with a 13-episode fifth season and a sixth and final season on the horizon, who holds (and keeps) the reigns of power may not be as simple as it appears. In a previous promo, Deran (Weary) shows he's done being known as the "youngest Cody"- no more waiting on the sideline anymore. But if Deran is ready to take what he feels is his, then he best be prepared to come face-to-face with Pope (Hatosy).

Here's a teaser profile look at Pope, who starts the season with a power-sharing agreement with J (Cole)- but how long can that last? Because as Pope says in the following clip, the lives they live? It's gonna catch up with them…

When word came down that Animal Kingdom would be ending its run with a sixth and final season, Hatosy wrote, "Bittersweet news. Yes season 6 will be the end for the Cody family but our talented writers will reward us with a proper finale. That means the Codys go out on their terms. Don't be sad, 26 episodes left! That's like a thousand hours … see you this summer for season 5!!!" (with the full post below):

In TNT's Animal Kingdom season five, Pope (Hatosy), Craig (Robson), Deran (Weary), and J (Cole) are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf's death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Codys struggle to maintain their fragile alliance and to see which of them will come out on top. Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends. Take a look at Hatosy's reminder that the Codys aren't going anywhere any time soon- and why it's important to wear a mask when you're at home or at "work":



TNT's Animal Kingdom is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Emmy Award-winner John Wells, Daniele Nathanson, and Erin Jontow serve as executive producers on the series. The series was developed for television by Jonathan Lisco and inspired by the award-winning Australian feature film written & directed by David Michôd and produced by Liz Watts, who also serve as executive producers on the series. A consistent ratings success, Animal Kingdom reached 27 million viewers in season four across all platforms, with the premiere retaining its audience from the previous season's average (the series also ranked among 2019's top 10 cable dramas: P18-49, L+7, ad-supported cable).