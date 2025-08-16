Posted in: Anime, Conventions, DVD/Blu-ray, Events, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Animeigo

AnimEigo Previews Upcoming Anime Blu-Ray Releases at Otakon 2025

AnimEigo announced the US Blu-Ray debut of several anime titles at Otakon 2025, including Black Jack OVA, Sasuke, Alien Nine, and more.

Article Summary AnimEigo unveils upcoming Blu-Ray releases at Otakon 2025, including classic and rare anime titles.

Sasuke and Black Jack OVA will debut on Blu-ray in restored HD editions, featuring new English dubs.

Looking for the Full Moon Vol. 2 and Hotori: Simply Wishing for Hope set for North American release.

Alien Nine OVA coming to Blu-Ray in 2026 with English dub and HD remaster under AnimEigo's imprint.

Anime distributor AnimEigo highlighted several notable upcoming new releases during its panel held this past weekend at Otakon 2025, one of the East Coast's biggest anime conventions. AnimEigo owner Justin Sevakis offered details on a trio of highly anticipated titles set for 2025 release that include Sasuke, Looking for the Full Moon, and the Black Jack OVA series. Sneak peeks were also offered for the upcoming 2026 releases of Hotori: Simply Wishing for Hope and Alien Nine, which are set for release under AnimEigo's Ruined Childhood imprint. He also highlighted The Anime Business, an acclaimed documentary series currently available on YouTube that features insightful interviews with pioneers of the Western anime industry.

Sasuke

Available Oct. 14th

The historic 1968 anime series comes to North America for the very first time in a complete collection, lovingly restored from original film materials, and featuring newly produced subtitles and a previously unreleased English dub. The 29-episode series by director Sanpei Shirato (Legend of Kamui) will debut in HD Blu-ray from AnimEigo in a deluxe 3-disc set.

Looking for the Full Moon Vol. 2

Available November 11th

The climactic, long-lost second half (eps 27-52) of the anime adaptation of Arina Tanemura's beloved shojo manga series. Looking for the Full Moon packs an incredible, emotional finale that will make a lasting impression. The series has been remastered in HD for the AnimEigo Blu-ray release and features an English dub and the original Japanese dialogue (with English subtitles).

Black Jack OVA

Available December 16th

The 12-episode OVA adventures of Osamu Tezuka's mysterious doctor debut in a collectible 2-disc set from AnimEigo.

Hotori: Simply Wishing for Hope

Set for 2026 Release

The 2005 Animax Award-winning TV special is available in North America for the first time, and in HD. The story of a robot boy who bonds with a terminally ill girl was directed by Takashi Anno and was produced at Studio Sunrise.

Alien Nine

Set for 2026 Release

The four-episode OVA series is based on the manga by Hitoshi Tomizawa and directed by Yasuhiro Irie (Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood). It follows three elementary school girls—Yuri Otani, Kumi Kawamura, and Kasumi Tomine—who are forced to fight off invading aliens as part of the school's "Anti-Alien Team." The AnimEigo Blu-ray release presents the episodes in HD and features an English dub and the original Japanese dialogue (with English subtitles).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!