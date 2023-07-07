Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, TV | Tagged: Anson Mount, star trek, strange new worlds, wga, writers' strike

Anson Mount Explains Why "Strange New Worlds" Writers Are So Important

On Wil Wheaton's The Ready Room, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Anson Mount explained why the writers are essential to the filming process.

Earlier today, we shared a preview for Paramount+'s Anson Mount (Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley) & Ethan Peck (Spock)-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E05: "Charades" (written by Kathryn Lyn & Henry Alonso Myers) – with the clip coming courtesy of Wil Wheaton's The Ready Room podcast. For this go-around, we're checking back in with Wheaton's podcast, but this time with a focus on a very real-world problem. As many of you know, the WGA and AMPTP are currently at an impasse over a new deal, with the writers' strike (along with a possible SAG-AFTRA strike) beginning to have a serious impact on productions on new & returning series. While discussing how different the second season was from a filming standpoint as opposed to the COVID precaution-filled first season, Mount made sure to fly the flag on behalf of the writers and how essential they've been to the show's second season success so far.

Near the beginning of Mount's interview, the actor explains why having the writers on the set during filming is "very important to the process." As we've heard from many both before and after the strike kicked in, Mount drives home the point that the writing process is still happening as they're shooting because the story itself grows & evolves as filming rolls along. For a look at what Mount had to say about the importance of having writers on the set while filming, check out the discussion between him and Wheaton kicking in at around the 10:05 mark:

In S02E05: "Charades" (written by Kathryn Lyn & Henry Alonso Myers), a shuttle accident results in Spock's DNA being removed by some aliens. Yup, that means he's fully human – and about to face T'Pring's family. And in the following clip, you're about to see a little of the backstory leading to Spock not quite feeling like himself… Here's a look at the preview (kicking in at around the 29:45 mark) – followed by a featurette focused on last week's episode and a look back at what we know about the season so far:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – On Location In Toronto

In the following featurette, Carol Kane (Pelia), Paul Wesley (James T. Kirk), Christina Chong (La'An Noonien-Singh), and Executive Producers Akiva Goldsman & Henry Alonso Myers discuss filming S02E03: "Tomorrow And Tomorrow And Tomorrow" on location in Toronto, Canada:

Here's a look at what's ahead for the second season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – followed by a rundown of what we previously learned about the new season:

In season two of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilizations. The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on any "Star Trek" series.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season will also feature the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. Jack Quaid (Boimler) & Tawny Newsome (Mariner) from "Lower Decks" will be crossing over in a live-action way this season, directed by none other than Jonathan Frakes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

