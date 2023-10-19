Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: Aqua Teen Hunger Force, athf, preview

Aqua Teen Hunger Force S12: ATHF Returns to Adult Swim in November

Dave Willis & Matt Maiellaro's Aqua Teen Hunger Force is set to return to Adult Swim on November 26th for a new season - here's a look!

Blasting out of the events of 2022's "Plantasm," Master Shake, Frylock, Meatwad & Carl will be picking up where they left off beginning November 26th (and the following day on Max). That's when Dave Willis (Squidbillies, Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell) and Matt Maiellaro's (12 oz. Mouse) Aqua Teen Hunger Force is set to make its return with a five-episode Season 12 – with Carey Means (The Brak Show) as Frylock, Dana Snyder (Squidbillies) as Master Shake, and co-creator Willis as Meatwad and Carl. Written, produced, and directed by Maiellaro and Willis, the upcoming season will also include guest appearances from Eric Bauza, Brian Cox, Dan Fogler, Maurice LaMarche, and Gary Anthony Williams. Here's a look at the official key art, followed by an official season overview of what ATHF fans can expect when the trio (and their neighbor) return:

"Aqua Teen Hunger Force" is back to make television watchable again and to fill your empty, content-starved lives with a magical season 12! Don't call it a comeback! Even though, by all accounts, it seems to be just that. It's a micro-itty-bitty-mini season, five brand new episodes of attention-whittling stupidity – but don't worry, the laugh-per-episode density is far higher than anything else you willingly agree to place before your swollen, encrusted eyes. The new season picks up where we left off in 2015, as Master Shake, Frylock, and Meatwad have returned to solve all of life's modern issues, and Carl returns because he can't sell his crappy house because he lives next door to food. Look for your favorite trio of "detectives" to go head-to-head with A.I. appliances, join an apocalyptic fitness cult, and search for friendship through ancient Egyptian pyramid schemes. In the end, all problems shall be solved, and all brains shall be melted. Did Adult Swim mess with a winning formula? You better believe it! Master Shake now has two all-new facial expressions…"Bemused" and "Lips Pursed in Thought"! And Shake can close his hands now, as if to hold things! Also, Frylock is sixty stories high and Meatwad bounces to get around. Tune in to see if we're telling the truth!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!