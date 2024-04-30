Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: xbox, Xbox Game Studios

Xbox Games Showcase Announced For June With A Secret Direct

The 2024 Xbox Games Showcase will take place on June 9, as they will hold a main livestream, followed by a dedicated Direct stream.

Article Summary Xbox Games Showcase set for June 9, 2024, aligning with Summer Game Fest.

Exclusive Direct livestream to follow, focusing on a single, secret game.

Possible reveal of Call Of Duty: Black Ops 5, hinted by the event's poster.

Speculation about a new Blizzard title following BlizzCon's 2024 cancellation.

Xbox Game Studios finally revealed some details about their annual showcase in June, as the event will take place on Sunday, June 9, 2024, coinciding with Summer Game Fest weekend. The company made absolutely no mention of this being an in-person event, as they have held them from the former Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles (now the Peacock Theater). So unless they pull a surprise on everyone and give a location in the next two weeks to sell tickets, we're assuming this will all be pre-recorded with no live announcements. The show will be broadcast across YouTube, Facebook Gaming, and Twitch, starting at 10 am PT. Immediately following that event, they will be holding another special Direct livestream to talk about one particular game. Much like they did with Starfield last year, the 90-minute presentation will focus on a single title, in-depth, with commentary from developers and a better look at the title itself.

As you can see from the poster above, the team decided to have a little fun and "redacted" the name from the promotion. The most prominent theory out in the public is that we're finally getting Call Of Duty: Black Ops 5, based primarily on the coloring of the logo matching the orange theme of the previous games and also having the U.S. Capitol in the background. Since the main Black Ops games, in general, have a pretty loose storyline tied to covert black operations, it is safe to assume they may be going back to having a title in the series focus more on simple multiplayer combat as opposed to trying to thread a narrative like the did with Cold War back in 2020. Others are speculating that it might be tied to something new from Blizzard Entertainment since the now-new owners of the company canceled all BlizzCon plans for 2024. But in any case, anything they have to reveal will be about six weeks away.

