Aquaman: King of Atlantis Has Serious Throne Issues in HBO Max Preview

This week, WarnerMedia Kids & Family and DC unleash the animated mini-series event, Aquaman: King of Atlantis. But if you think this is the Aquaman you've come to know & love either from the cartoons or Jason Mamoa's take, you might want to tear off the dials on your expectations because Warner Bros. Animation is promising a playful reimagining of the iconic DC superhero. An original tale set during the time of Aquaman's early adventures as King of Atlantis, viewers will follow Aquaman, his royal advisor Vulko, warrior-princess Mera, and a gaggle of other characters on epic underwater excursions filled with colorful scenery, monstrous creatures & thrilling battles. And now? You get a chance to check out the mini-series for yourselves with the release of the first four minutes of "Chapter One: Dead Sea."

HBO Max's Aquaman: King of Atlantis boasts a voice cast that includes Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead) as Aquaman, Gillian Jacobs (Community) as Mera, Thomas Lennon (Reno 911) as Vulko, and Dana Snyder (Jellystone!) as Ocean Master. Now here's a look at the opening minutes to "Chapter One: Dead Sea" followed by the episode overview. Then we take a look back at the official trailer and series overview, with the action-packed mini-series set to wash ashore weekly on HBO Max starting Thursday, October 14:

Aquaman: King of Atlantis "Chapter One: Dead Sea": On his first day as king of Atlantis, Aquaman must prove he's the right man for the job. Luckily, Vulko is ready with just the right mission: investigating a distant outpost that no one has heard from in years! With Mera by his side, Aquaman sets out to find the missing outpost, rescue the displaced citizens, and show everyone that he's a good king! Then, maybe his half-brother, Ocean Master, will stop trying to overthrow him!

It's Aquaman's first day on the job as King of Atlantis and he's got a LOT of catching up to do. Luckily, he has his two trusted royal advisors to back him up – Vulko, the scholar, and Mera, the water controlling warrior-princess. As he faces unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time, and his own half-brother's attempts to overthrow him, Aquaman must rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects—and himself—that he's the right man for the throne!

Victor Courtright (ThunderCats Roar!) and Marly Halpern-Graser (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) serve as showrunners and co-executive producers on HBO Max's Aquaman: King of Atlantis. The series is executive produced by James Wan (Aquaman, Malignant), Atomic Monster's Michael Clear (Annabelle Comes Home), and Rob Hackett (Swamp Thing), as well as Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!).