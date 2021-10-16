Aquaman: King of Atlantis Preview: Talking to Fish Has Its Drawbacks

HBO Max's Aquaman: King of Atlantis wasn't about to let DC FanDome (or DC Kids FanDome) go by without offering fans a preview of what's to come from the final two episodes. Having premiered on October 14th and boasting a voice cast that includes Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead) as Aquaman, Gillian Jacobs (Community) as Mera, Thomas Lennon (Reno 911) as Vulko, and Dana Snyder (Jellystone!) as Ocean Master, the following clip has the new King of Atlantis showing us that being able to talk to the fishes does have its downside sometimes.

Set to return on Thursday, October 21st, with "Chapter Two: Primordious," here's a look at a preview of HBO Max's Aquaman: King of Atlantis:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: All the Aquaman: King of Atlantis News from DC Kids FanDome | HBO Max Family (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oy66ucebR1s)

Now here's a look at the opening minutes to the series opener followed by a look back at the official trailer and overview, with the first episode of the action-packed mini-series Aquaman: King of Atlantis (currently streaming on HBO Max):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: First Four Minutes | Aquaman: King of Atlantis – Chapter 1 | HBO Max Family (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CjtJQpUpMx0)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Aquaman: King of Atlantis | Official Trailer | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tdjG44HX7Fc&t=1s)

It's Aquaman's first day on the job as King of Atlantis and he's got a LOT of catching up to do. Luckily, he has his two trusted royal advisors to back him up – Vulko, the scholar, and Mera, the water controlling warrior-princess. As he faces unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time, and his own half-brother's attempts to overthrow him, Aquaman must rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects—and himself—that he's the right man for the throne!

Victor Courtright (ThunderCats Roar!) and Marly Halpern-Graser (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) serve as showrunners and co-executive producers on HBO Max's Aquaman: King of Atlantis. The series is executive produced by James Wan (Aquaman, Malignant), Atomic Monster's Michael Clear (Annabelle Comes Home), and Rob Hackett (Swamp Thing), as well as Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!).