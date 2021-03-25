Arcade Anarchy Match and More Set for AEW Dynamite Next Week

A new match called Arcade Anarchy is set for AEW Dynamite next week. Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy will team up to face Kip Sabian and Miro in the match, and they discussed it during a video package on AEW Dynamite last night.

"Arcade Anarchy, you guys thought you were being smart. You guys thought you were being clever," said Kip Sabian in the video. "You're more stupid than you look. This is our realm. This is where we thrive.

"We know you're gonna come kick our ass, but it turns out we're pretty good at getting our asses kicked," said Chuck Taylor. "I suppose it's not how many times you lose in the game. It's whether or not you win at the end. And Miro, you big Donkey Kong looking bastard, which I guess if he's Donkey Kong, that's gotta make Kip…"

"Donkey Kong Jr.," agreed Orange Cassidy.

"But after Arcade Anarchy, after we come and win the whole damn thing, you can keep your princess," Taylor finished.

"I'm excited to see you destroyed, Charles the butler," said Miro in the video. "I'm excited to see you destroyed, Orange, because this match is what you wanted. Next week there will be no more Charles the Butler. There'll be no more walking Xanax Orange Cassidy. It'll be game over.

